Zetterberg, Miller, Emrick inducted into Michigan Sports Hall of Fame

Former Red Wings forward, winningest U.S.-born goalie, longtime broadcaster part of Class of 2023

Michigan Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Henrik Zetterberg, Ryan Miller, Mike “Doc” Emrick and Colleen Howe were part of the Class of 2023 inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Zetterberg, a forward, played his entire 15-season NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings and won the Stanley Cup with them in 2008. He had 960 points (337 goals, 623 assists) in 1,082 regular-season games and 120 points (57 goals, 63 assists) in 137 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

A seventh-round pick (No. 210) by the Red Wings in the 1999 NHL Draft, Zetterberg was their captain from 2012 until retiring in 2018.

Miller, a native of East Lansing, Michigan, has the most wins of any United States-born goalie in NHL history. He finished 391-289-87 with one tie, a 2.64 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and 44 shutouts in 796 games (772 starts) in 18 NHL seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks. He won the Vezina Trophy voted as the NHL’s best goalie in 2009-10.

Miller was 28-27 with a 2.52 GAA, .913 save percentage and three shutouts in 57 playoff games. Miller retired after the 2020-21 season.

Prior to joining the NHL, Miller played for Michigan State University, where he set an NCAA record with 26 career shutouts and won the Hobey Baker Award in 2001 as the top men’s player in college hockey. He was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2022.

Emrick, a longtime resident of St. Clair, Michigan, was involved with hockey broadcasts for 47 years and called the Stanley Cup Final 15 times before retiring in 2020. He received the Lester Patrick Trophy for outstanding service to hockey in 2004 and the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for outstanding contributions to hockey broadcasting in 2008. In 2011, he became the first broadcaster to be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

Colleen Howe, the wife of Red Wings legend Gordie Howe, was a sports agent and represented her husband as well as son Mark Howe, a Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman. She was one of the founders of the Detroit Junior Red Wings, the first Junior A team in the United States. Colleen Howe died in 2009.

