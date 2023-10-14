Connor, Jets hold off Panthers for 1st victory

Mark Scheifele and Mason Appleton each had a goal and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves for the Jets (1-1-0). Josh Morrissey had two assists.

Evan Rodrigues had two goals and two assists, and Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist for the Panthers (0-2-0). Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves.

Scheifele’s power-play goal gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 3:30 of the first period.

Reinhart tied it 1-1 on the power play at 17:03 when he redirected a pass from Rodrigues.

Rodrigues gave Florida a 2-1 lead 25 seconds into the second period when he shoveled in a rebound.

Connor tied it 2-2 10 seconds later when he one-timed Scheifele’s pass in the slot.

Morgan Barron put Winnipeg back in front 3-2 at 8:20 when he banged in a Rasmus Kupari pass to the crease, and Dylan DeMelo extended it to 4-2 at 9:55 with a wrist shot from above the circles.

Appleton’s short-handed goal made it 5-2 at 14:17 of the third period. After losing his stick, Adam Lowry kicked the puck ahead to himself while coming out of the Winnipeg zone, and Morrissey handed his own stick to him from the bench, allowing Lowry to feed Appleton on a 2-on-1 rush.

Carter Verhaeghe cut it to 5-3 at 16:31, and Rodrigues pulled the Panthers within 5-4 at 17:36.

After Matthew Tkachuk hit the post on a short-handed breakaway for Florida at 18:23, Connor scored a power-play goal into an empty net at 18:50 for the 6-4 final.