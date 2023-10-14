Connor, Jets hold off Panthers for 1st victory

Latest News

Chychrun has 3 points in Senators win against Flyers
Senators honor new owner Andlauer, Giroux before home opener
Alfredsson returns to Senators to work in player development, coaching
Kraken at Blues
NHL Buzz: Pietrangelo out for Golden Knights after taking puck to head
NHL On Tap: McDavid, Oilers seek win in rematch against Boeser, Canucks
CHL notebook: Capitals prospect Cristall building off strong training camp
Morning Skate for October 14
Crosby, Malkin show ‘they’re still elite players’ for Penguins in win against Capitals
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Minten 'forced his way' into surprise spot with Maple Leafs
Crosby scores twice, Penguins spoil Carbery’s debut as Capitals coach
Cooley has 2 assists in NHL debut, Coyotes defeat Devils in shootout
Wild-Maple Leafs; Lightning-Senators highlight weekend schedule
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Cooley receives well wishes from family, friends ahead of NHL debut
Boston College honors McCoy, school's 1st Black woman hockey player
Bedard, St. Louis to be reacquainted when Blackhawks visit Canadiens

Scores twice, has assist; Rodrigues gets 4 points for Florida

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Kyle Connor had two goals and an assist for the Winnipeg Jets in their home opener, a 6-4 win against the Florida Panthers at Canada Life Centre on Saturday.

Mark Scheifele and Mason Appleton each had a goal and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves for the Jets (1-1-0). Josh Morrissey had two assists.

Evan Rodrigues had two goals and two assists, and Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist for the Panthers (0-2-0). Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves.

Scheifele’s power-play goal gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 3:30 of the first period.

Reinhart tied it 1-1 on the power play at 17:03 when he redirected a pass from Rodrigues.

Rodrigues gave Florida a 2-1 lead 25 seconds into the second period when he shoveled in a rebound.

Connor tied it 2-2 10 seconds later when he one-timed Scheifele’s pass in the slot.

Morgan Barron put Winnipeg back in front 3-2 at 8:20 when he banged in a Rasmus Kupari pass to the crease, and Dylan DeMelo extended it to 4-2 at 9:55 with a wrist shot from above the circles.

Appleton’s short-handed goal made it 5-2 at 14:17 of the third period. After losing his stick, Adam Lowry kicked the puck ahead to himself while coming out of the Winnipeg zone, and Morrissey handed his own stick to him from the bench, allowing Lowry to feed Appleton on a 2-on-1 rush.

Carter Verhaeghe cut it to 5-3 at 16:31, and Rodrigues pulled the Panthers within 5-4 at 17:36.

After Matthew Tkachuk hit the post on a short-handed breakaway for Florida at 18:23, Connor scored a power-play goal into an empty net at 18:50 for the 6-4 final.