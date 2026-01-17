Panthers at Capitals projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PANTHERS (24-19-3) at CAPITALS (24-18-6)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- A.J. Greer

Sandis Vilmanis -- Evan Rodrigues -- Mackie Samoskevich

Jesper Boqvist -- Cole Schwindt -- Luke Kunin

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis

Donovan Sebrango -- Jeff Petry

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Noah Gregor, Jack Studnicka

Injured: Brad Marchand (undisclosed), Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Ethen Frank

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Beauvillier

Ivan Miroshnichenko -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Brett Leason

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Tom Wilson (lower body), Justin Sourdif (upper body)

Status report

Tkachuk, a forward who has not played this season, was among a group of Panthers extras on the ice; Florida did not hold a full morning skate following a 9-1 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. … Miroshnichenko was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said there is a chance Wilson could return, but the forward stayed on with the scratches after the morning skate. … Sourdif skated without a noncontact jersey but will miss miss his third straight game after being hit in the mouth with a puck in a 3-2 loss at the Nashville Predators on Sunday; the forward was placed on injured reserve Friday.

