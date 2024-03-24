Panarin scores twice, Rangers rally to defeat Panthers in shootout

Panarin also scored the deciding goal in the shootout. Igor Shesterkin stopped Vladimir Tarasenko in the third round to seal the win.

Panarin has 99 points (43 goals, 56 assists) this season.

Adam Fox had a goal and an assist, and Vincent Trocheck had three assists for the Rangers (47-20-4), who have won seven of their past nine. Shesterkin made 27 saves.

New York, first in the Metropolitan Division, moved three points ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes. They each have 11 games remaining.

Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe each had a goal and an assist, Eetu Luostarinen scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves for the Panthers (45-20-5), who have lost four in a row.

Florida is two points behind the Boston Bruins for first place in the Atlantic Division with two games in hand.

Tkachuk gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 8:18 of the first period, scoring off a netfront deflection of Josh Mahura's wrist shot from the left point.

Luostarinen extended it to 2-0 after scoring on a 2-on-1 with Reinhart 21 seconds into the second period.

Fox cut it to 2-1 at 6:22 with a power-play goal.

Panarin scored 2:01 later to tie it 2-2 at 8:23 with a one-timer from the left face-off circle off a pass from Trocheck.

Verhaeghe gave Florida a 3-2 lead at 15:52 of the third period with a shot from the right circle into the top right corner of the net.

Panarin tied it 3-3 with his second goal 43 seconds later, scoring on a shot that went in off Panthers center Kevin Stenlund with 3:25 remaining.