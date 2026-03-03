Panthers at Devils projected lineups

PANTHERS (30-27-3) at DEVILS (29-29-2)
7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, SCRIPPS, TNT
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Brad Marchand
Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Sandis Vilmanis -- Tomas Nosek -- A.J. Greer
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis
Tobias Bjornfot -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jeff Petry, Donovan Sebrango, Jesper Boqvist
Injured: Seth Jones (collarbone), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Jesper Bratt -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Evgenii Dadonov, Luke Glendening, Colton White, Johnathan Kovacevic
Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL)
Status report
The Panthers held an optional morning skate. ... Nosek will make his season debut after missing the first 60 games with a knee injury. ... Florida loaned forward Luke Kunin to Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Balinskis will return after missing a 5-4 loss at the New York Islanders on Monday because of an undisclosed injury. ... Jones, a defenseman, participated in the Panthers morning skate but remains week to week and will miss his 20th straight game. ... The Devils held an optional morning skate. ... Jack Hughes will play after not practicing Monday.