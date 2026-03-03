Panthers at Devils projected lineups

PANTHERS (30-27-3) at DEVILS (29-29-2)

7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, SCRIPPS, TNT

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Brad Marchand

Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Sandis Vilmanis -- Tomas Nosek -- A.J. Greer

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis

Tobias Bjornfot -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jeff Petry, Donovan Sebrango, Jesper Boqvist

Injured: Seth Jones (collarbone), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Jesper Bratt -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Evgenii Dadonov, Luke Glendening, Colton White, Johnathan Kovacevic

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL)

Status report

The Panthers held an optional morning skate. ... Nosek will make his season debut after missing the first 60 games with a knee injury. ... Florida loaned forward Luke Kunin to Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Balinskis will return after missing a 5-4 loss at the New York Islanders on Monday because of an undisclosed injury. ... Jones, a defenseman, participated in the Panthers morning skate but remains week to week and will miss his 20th straight game. ... The Devils held an optional morning skate. ... Jack Hughes will play after not practicing Monday.