Panthers at Red Wings projected lineups

PANTHERS (30-29-3) at RED WINGS (35-20-7)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SNE, TVAS
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen -- Carter Verhaeghe -- Brad Marchand
Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Sandis Vilmanis -- Tomas Nosek -- Jesper Boqvist
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Donovan Sebrango -- Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: A.J. Greer, Tobias Bjornfot, Vinnie Hinostroza
Injured: Seth Jones (collarbone), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Michael Rasmussen -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Lucas Raymond
Dominik Shine -- J.T. Compher -- James van Riemsdyk
Emmitt Finnie -- Marco Kasper -- Mason Appleton
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom
Injured: David Perron (lower body)
Status report
The Panthers did not hold a morning skate following a 4-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. ... Bobrovsky is likely to start after Tarasov made 24 saves at Columbus. ... Hinostroza, a forward, was acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Wild on Friday. ... Gibson will return and start after missing a 4-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday because of an upper-body injury. … The Red Wings held an optional morning skate. ... Perron, a forward acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, has not yet joined the team due to visa issues, Detroit coach Todd McLellan said.