Panthers at Red Wings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PANTHERS (30-29-3) at RED WINGS (35-20-7)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SNE, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen -- Carter Verhaeghe -- Brad Marchand

Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Sandis Vilmanis -- Tomas Nosek -- Jesper Boqvist

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Donovan Sebrango -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: A.J. Greer, Tobias Bjornfot, Vinnie Hinostroza

Injured: Seth Jones (collarbone), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Michael Rasmussen -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Lucas Raymond

Dominik Shine -- J.T. Compher -- James van Riemsdyk 

Emmitt Finnie -- Marco Kasper -- Mason Appleton

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom

Injured: David Perron (lower body)

Status report

The Panthers did not hold a morning skate following a 4-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. ... Bobrovsky is likely to start after Tarasov made 24 saves at Columbus. ... Hinostroza, a forward, was acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Wild on Friday. ... Gibson will return and start after missing a 4-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday because of an upper-body injury. … The Red Wings held an optional morning skate. ... Perron, a forward acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, has not yet joined the team due to visa issues, Detroit coach Todd McLellan said.

