Ference, Kraken lead Winter Classic legacy initiative to grow hockey

NHL director of youth strategy part of Verlo Playfield project to help refurbish Tacoma park

Ference_2024WC_legacy_project

© Getty Images

By Shawn P. Roarke
@sroarke_nhl NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial

SEATTLE -- Retired NHL defensemen Andrew Ference looked through the rain drops at the basketball court across the park from him and saw possibilities that he believes will soon become reality.

As a legacy to the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic between the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park, the NHL, the Kraken, One Roof Foundation and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health combined for a $225,000 donation to refurbish an outdoor play space at Verlo Park in Tacoma in conjunction with Metro Parks Tacoma.

For the 44-year-old Ference, who is now the NHL director of youth strategy, the finished product will be a field of dreams for kids in the neighborhood.

“I played almost 1,000 games in the NHL,” Ference told some of those kids who showed up for the groundbreaking ceremony for the project on Saturday. “I didn't score many goals, maybe like 40 goals. But, for all the kids here, this is a little-known fact. I scored about 5,000 goals that won the Stanley Cup in Game 7 and I commentated them all myself on a rink that look just like [this one]. It was in my backyard and there was one outside my school.

“This is a place where the magic happens, where friendships are developed as a kid. The good memories, the creativity, the love of the game, it happens here. And it happens because I could just drop in and shoot on the go whenever I wanted. I was one of those kids that could just be out there for hours and just keep shooting on the net. Get out there with friends. It was there. It was easy to access. It was accessible.”

NHL, Kraken break ground on Winter Classic Legacy Project

Ference, who scored 43 goals in 907 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Calgary Flames, Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers, is excited to see local kids follow the path he travelled four decades ago, a journey that took him to the top of the hockey world.

But, landing in the NHL is not the end goal here, Ference admits. It is about having fun, getting exercise and becoming a part of the community. And, most importantly, having a dream.

“The sport of hockey can be for all of us,” he said. “A lot of people can play on rinks like this because of legacy initiatives like this.”

The Verlo Playfield project is part of an initiative by each of the stakeholders to inspire youth and their families to adopt active lifestyles as well as grow the sport through ball hockey spaces throughout the Puget Sound region.

Once the Verlo Playfield is refurbished, later this year, NHL STREET clinics will be among the first activations. NHL STREET is the League’s new era in street and ball hockey programming focused on increasing opportunities for boys and girls to play hockey.

That is music to the ears of Victor de Bonis, the Chief Operating Officer of the Seattle Kraken.

They are trying to generate further interest in the wildly successful expansion team, now in its third season.

And, like Ference, de Bonis knows the power the Verlo Playfield can have in that mission. He grew up in Vancouver, five blocks from Pacific Coliseum, the former home of the Vancouver Canucks. His hockey dreams were also incubated on a street hockey court in his neighborhood.

“I didn't have a chance to play ice hockey growing up in my circumstance, but it didn't stop me from dreaming of the NHL because I was able to go and play at a court just like this with my friends,” said de Bonis, who worked with the Canucks for 24 years before joining the Kraken. “Those game-winning goals and building of relationships on that court have lasted a lifetime.

“It was special for me growing up and we hope it's special for the community here to celebrate and that's what it's about. It's about having fun and celebrating and coming together as a community for a sport that we really, really love. right?”

Additionally, the project is part of the community outreach that has become a pillar of the game plan since the Kraken arrived here as an expansion team.

The One Roof Foundation is the Kraken’s non-profit, which is centered on breaking down barriers to increase access to hockey for all youth.

The Verlo Playfield checks all the boxes for this mission.

“We know that being involved with play and sport brings joy and connection and so many other benefits, and all kids want to play, need to play but not all kids get to play,” said Mari Horita, senior vice president of social impact and government relations with the Kraken and the executive director of the One Roof Foundation. “Bringing hockey and creating opportunities for play is one of the ways that we've helped to not only grow the game, but really create opportunities for activity and all the benefits that come with that for all."

The NHL’s Legacy initiative, a philanthropic endeavor through which the NHL and the local club at tent-pole events, supports community organizations. The League, its clubs and partners have donated more than $7 million to communities across North America since the first event in 2003. The initiative has helped hospital patients; at-risk youth, provided educational and vocational training; and facilitated people of all ages to learn and play hockey.

