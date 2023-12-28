Bear signs 2-year, $4.125 million contract with Capitals

Defenseman was unrestricted free agent, had shoulder surgery in June

Ethan Bear signs with WSH

© Derek Cain/Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

Ethan Bear signed a two-year, $4.125 million contract with the Washington Capitals on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $2.0625 million.

A right-shot defenseman, Bear had 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) and averaged 18:31 of ice time in 61 games with the Vancouver Canucks last season. The 26-year-old, who was an unrestricted free agent, has been recovering from shoulder surgery he had in June after aggravating the injury when he represented Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Championship in May.

"I think I honestly heard such good things about the [Capitals] organization," Bear said last week. "They have a great leadership group. Honestly, when it was coming to contracts and working things out, I think they were just very cooperative. They weren't trying to rush me into anything. I think just they're understanding, honestly felt like they really cared a lot, and they want me here instead of needing me, so that was pretty much one of the reasons (why he signed with Washington)."

Bear began skating with the Capitals on Dec. 20 before agreeing to the contract. He could make his Capitals debut at the New York Islanders on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MSGSN) or against the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

"Obviously, I still have to clear some things here with the doc either today or tomorrow, but whatever happens, it was a good first practice," Bear said Thursday. "It was good to get those reps in. Everything feels good. I am healthy, I'm ready to roll. It's any day now when I am going to play."

Selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fifth round (No. 124) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Bear has 63 points (16 goals, 47 assists) in 251 regular-season games with the Oilers, Carolina Hurricanes and Canucks. He had no points in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games with Edmonton in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

"It's been really nice knowing that I'm not getting rushed into a situation," Bear said. "... Just kind of get comfortable with the team environment. ... Obviously, it just gives me that itch more and more every day to play."

The Capitals opened a roster spot for Bear by assigning defenseman Lucas Johansen to Hershey of the American Hockey League after he cleared waivers last week. He had one assist in six games with Washington this season.

Washington (17-10-5) is fifth in the Metropolitan Division.

