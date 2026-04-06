Luostarinen fined maximum for actions in Panthers game

Forward disciplined for high-sticking against Penguins' Rakell

Eetu Luostarinen FLA

© Leila Devlin/Getty Images

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK (April 6, 2026) – Florida Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for high-sticking Pittsburgh Penguins forward Rickard Rakell during NHL Game No. 1223 in Pittsburgh on Sunday, April 5, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 2:33 of the second period. Luostarinen was assessed a double-minor penalty for high-sticking.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

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