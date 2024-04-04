Stars cruise past Oilers, extend winning streak to 8

Calvin Pickard made 27 saves for Edmonton (45-24-5), which has lost two straight and remained three points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights for second in the Pacific Division.

“A lot of credit to the Dallas Stars. They’re playing really good hockey and they’re a really good team. You see why they’re leading the Western Conference right now,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “For us to come in here, it was a challenge for us and we came up short. We thought it was a good test to see how good we were, and we still have some work to do to catch up to them.”

Dallas scored four goals in a 5:48 span late in the second period to build a 5-0 lead.

Tyler Seguin made it 2-0 at 13:16 with a power-play goal, scoring with a one-timer from below the left circle off a cross-crease pass from Miro Heiskanen.

“You get down a couple, it’s about sticking with it. We’ve done a great job of that at times this year,” Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. “Whether we’re down a goal, two goals, it’s having the belief that we’re going to get the job done at the end of the day. And if we come up short, we’re going to come up short playing the right way, and tonight that wasn’t the case. We know we’re better than that.”

Johnston extended the lead to 3-0 at 16:27. He exited the penalty box and joined a 4-on-1 rush before taking a pass from Thomas Harley and scoring short side from the edge of the right circle.

“You never want to take a penalty, so when you’re able to get out and get a chance right away, it feels good," Johnston said. "They had a great kill leading up to that, and [Harley] made a great play to me. When you’re in the box, you want that kill and if there’s a chance to go, it feels good when you can do that. It was already a 2-on-1, so I just tried to hop in and join them.”