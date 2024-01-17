Oilers pumping on all cylinders during team record 11-game winning streak

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers have won a team record 11 straight games, but their biggest source of pride appears to be coming from how they have done it.

“I think it’s just a maturity level that we’re reaching that obviously needs to continue to develop and get better,” center Leon Draisaitl said following a 4-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Place on Tuesday. “If you do it a couple of times and you win a couple of games late, you build trust in that and you build that level of comfort in knowing there’s no rush to open it up to try and score in the first minute of the third period to tie it up.”

Edmonton battled back from a 2-0 hole in the second period, with Draisaitl making it a one-goal game at 15:41 of the second period before forwards Derek Ryan, center Ryan McLeod and defenseman Evan Bouchard each scored in the third.

“I thought it was a competitive, good hockey game," Draisaitl said. "It’s a good team over there, lots of skill and they defend really well actually for how much skill they have. Obviously we showed some composure again and stuck with it, so it’s another huge win for us.”

Composure seemed to be lacking early in the season when Edmonton started at 2-9-1 and found itself tied for 32nd in the NHL standings on Nov. 9.

A coaching change to Kris Knoblauch from Jay Woodcroft three days later brought a newfound confidence and the Oilers are now 24-15-1, including a 19-3-0 record since Nov. 24, the best in the NHL during that span.

Prior to their winning streak, Edmonton was 13-15-1, seven points out of the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. Now they hold the first wild card in the West, are one point behind the Los Angeles Kings for third in the Pacific Division and six behind the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights for second place with four games in hand.

“It feels great, winning always feels great, but we’ve worked extremely hard to put ourselves back into it,” Draisaitl said. “By no means are we anywhere where we can let off the gas, that’s something that we need to be aware of. That’s something that we did a great job of that tonight and we’re not even halfway through the season, there’s lots of hockey left to be played.”

The Oilers are playing a patient game, relying on their structure and strong defensive play to grind out victories of late.

Edmonton did enough to get past the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 in the opener of a three-game road trip on Jan. 9, to extend the winning streak to eight games. The Oilers won 3-2 in overtime at the Detroit Red Wings two nights later for their ninth consecutive win, tying the longest streak in their history, then broke it with a 2-1 overtime win at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.