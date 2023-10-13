Hughes gets 2 goals in season opener, Devils defeat Red Wings

Dougie Hamilton and Erik Haula scored, Jonas Siegenthaler had three assists and Vitek Vanecek made 32 saves for the Devils (1-0-0).

Daniel Sprong and Robby Fabbri each scored for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat also scored in his debut after he was traded to Detroit from Ottawa on July 9 and then signed a four-year, $31.5 million contract (average annual value of $7.875 million). Ville Husso made 23 saves for Detroit (0-1-0).

Hughes, who led New Jersey with a franchise record 99 points (43 goals, 56 assists) last season, scored twice in the span of 5:04 late in the second period for a 2-1 lead. He looks to become just the second player in franchise history to hit the 40-goal mark in back-to-back seasons.

Hughes tied the game from along the goal line after skating down left wing and banking a wrist shot off the helmet of Husso for a power-play goal at 13:39. His second came on a wrist shot inside the right post after taking a pass from Tyler Toffoli at the blue line and weaving his way to the slot at 18:43.

Sprong gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 12:14 of the second period.

DeBrincat made it 2-2 with a power-play goal on a wrist shot from the left hashmark at 10:43 of the third period.

Hamilton scored on a slap shot from the point through a screen to give the Devils a 3-2 lead at 15:37 of the third period.

Haula scored an empty-net goal for the Devils at 18:29 for a 4-2 lead before Fabbri scored a power-play goal for the Red Wings on a rebound from the slot at 19:26 for the 4-3 final.