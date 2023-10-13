Hughes gets 2 goals in season opener, Devils defeat Red Wings

Latest News

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes scored two goals and the New Jersey Devils opened the season with a 4-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Prudential Center on Thursday.

Dougie Hamilton and Erik Haula scored, Jonas Siegenthaler had three assists and Vitek Vanecek made 32 saves for the Devils (1-0-0).

Daniel Sprong and Robby Fabbri each scored for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat also scored in his debut after he was traded to Detroit from Ottawa on July 9 and then signed a four-year, $31.5 million contract (average annual value of $7.875 million). Ville Husso made 23 saves for Detroit (0-1-0).

Hughes, who led New Jersey with a franchise record 99 points (43 goals, 56 assists) last season, scored twice in the span of 5:04 late in the second period for a 2-1 lead. He looks to become just the second player in franchise history to hit the 40-goal mark in back-to-back seasons.

Hughes tied the game from along the goal line after skating down left wing and banking a wrist shot off the helmet of Husso for a power-play goal at 13:39. His second came on a wrist shot inside the right post after taking a pass from Tyler Toffoli at the blue line and weaving his way to the slot at 18:43.

Sprong gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 12:14 of the second period.

DeBrincat made it 2-2 with a power-play goal on a wrist shot from the left hashmark at 10:43 of the third period.

Hamilton scored on a slap shot from the point through a screen to give the Devils a 3-2 lead at 15:37 of the third period.

Haula scored an empty-net goal for the Devils at 18:29 for a 4-2 lead before Fabbri scored a power-play goal for the Red Wings on a rebound from the slot at 19:26 for the 4-3 final.