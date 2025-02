Red Wings at Wild projected lineups

Status report

Copp, a forward, underwent successful surgery on his pectoral tendon Tuesday and will miss the remainder of the season. … Rasmussen, a center, is day to day. … Eriksson Ek, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after aggravating his injury during practice Monday. … Lauko returns after missing three games with a lower-body injury. ... ... Hartman, a forward, will serve the fifth of an eight-game suspension for roughing Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle during a 6-0 loss on Feb. 1.