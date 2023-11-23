Red Wings at Bruins

RED WINGS (9-6-3) at BRUINS (14-1-3)
1:00 p.m. ET; BSDET, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1
Red Wings projected lineup
Joe Veleno -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Michael Rasmussen
Robby Fabbri -- Andrew Copp -- David Perron
Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong
Jake Walman -- Mortiz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Justin Holl
Shayne Gostisbehere
Ville Husso
James Reimer
Scratched: Klim Kostin, Alex Lyon
Injured: None
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic
Danton Heinen -- Matthew Poitras -- Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Oskar Steen
Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Ian Mitchell, Patrick Brown
Injured: Morgan Geekie (upper body)
Status Report: Husso, who has not played since Nov. 11 following the birth of his child, returned to practice on Monday. If he does not play on Friday, Reimer or Lyon would get the start. … Detroit played 11 forwards and seven defensemen in its 4-0 win against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, as well as its 5-4 win against Boston on Nov. 4. … Steen is expected to rotate back into the fourth line after he was a healthy scratch in a 3-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.