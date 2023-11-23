Red Wings at Bruins

RED WINGS (9-6-3) at BRUINS (14-1-3)

1:00 p.m. ET; BSDET, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1

Red Wings projected lineup

Joe Veleno -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Michael Rasmussen

Robby Fabbri -- Andrew Copp -- David Perron

Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Mortiz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Justin Holl

Shayne Gostisbehere

Ville Husso

James Reimer

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Alex Lyon

Injured: None

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen -- Matthew Poitras -- Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Oskar Steen

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Ian Mitchell, Patrick Brown

Injured: Morgan Geekie (upper body)

Status Report: Husso, who has not played since Nov. 11 following the birth of his child, returned to practice on Monday. If he does not play on Friday, Reimer or Lyon would get the start. … Detroit played 11 forwards and seven defensemen in its 4-0 win against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, as well as its 5-4 win against Boston on Nov. 4. … Steen is expected to rotate back into the fourth line after he was a healthy scratch in a 3-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.