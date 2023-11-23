Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap News and Notes November 24

Maple Leafs John Klingberg injury status update

Blackhawks' Taylor Hall right knee surgery out for season

Chuck Rayner towering presence with Rangers

Brock Boeser enjoying hockey again with Canucks

2024 NHL Draft diary Macklin Celebrini November 23

San Jose Sharks Seattle Kraken game recap November 22

Vancouver Canucks Colorado Avalanche game recap November 22

Montreal Canadiens Anaheim Ducks game recap November 22

Vegas Golden Knights Dallas Stars game recap November 22

St. Louis Blues Arizona Coyotes game recap November 22

Super 16 NHL power rankings November 23

Calgary Flames Nashville Predators game recap November 22

Nashville Predators honor former GM David Poile

NHL.com writers give thanks to hockey world on Thanksgiving 

Evgeni Malkin tough to contain during hot start

AHL notebook: 5 rookie goalies to watch

Red Wings at Bruins

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RED WINGS (9-6-3) at BRUINS (14-1-3)

1:00 p.m. ET; BSDET, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1

Red Wings projected lineup

Joe Veleno -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Michael Rasmussen

Robby Fabbri -- Andrew Copp -- David Perron

Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Mortiz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Justin Holl

Shayne Gostisbehere

Ville Husso

James Reimer

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Alex Lyon

Injured: None

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen -- Matthew Poitras -- Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Oskar Steen

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Ian Mitchell, Patrick Brown

Injured: Morgan Geekie (upper body)

Status Report: Husso, who has not played since Nov. 11 following the birth of his child, returned to practice on Monday. If he does not play on Friday, Reimer or Lyon would get the start. … Detroit played 11 forwards and seven defensemen in its 4-0 win against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, as well as its 5-4 win against Boston on Nov. 4. … Steen is expected to rotate back into the fourth line after he was a healthy scratch in a 3-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.

