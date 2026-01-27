Stars at Blues projected lineups 

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

STARS (29-14-9) at BLUES (19-24-9)

8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn

Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Kyle Capobianco -- Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Adam Erne

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Ilya Lyubushkin (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Jonatan Berggren -- Brayden Schenn -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Robby Fabbri -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Mathieu Joseph

Alexey Toropchenko -- Nick Bjugstad – Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Matthew Kessel

Injured: Pius Suter (high ankle sprain), Robert Thomas (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist (skate laceration), Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain)

Status report

Lyubushkin will not play; the defenseman left following the second period of a 3-2 loss at the Stars on Friday and will be replaced by Petrovic. ... Forwards Suter, Thomas and Sundqvist each participated in the Blues' morning skate but none will play. ... Fabbri will return to the lineup replacing forward Otto Stenberg, who was assigned to Springfield of the American Hockey League on Monday to remain eligible to play games there during the Olympics.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Edvinsson out through Olympic break for Red Wings

Stadium Series field design to have pirate theme for Bruins-Lightning

Rust suspended 3 games for actions in Penguins game

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Demko to have hip surgery, miss rest of season for Canucks

Johansson, Hampus Lindholm added to Team Sweden roster for Olympics

Malinski signs 4-year contract with Avalanche

Panarin could be trade target Capitals need for playoff push

NHL players on rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

Team Sweden roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Ekman-Larsson, Wallstedt

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

Sittler’s 10-point night for Maple Leafs stands test of time

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

McDavid, Matthews say Sittler's record 10-point game unlikely to be broken

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

NHL On Tap: Kane faces Kings 2 points from passing Modano as top U.S.-born scorer

4 Nations participants have big advantage going into Olympics