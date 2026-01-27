Stars at Blues projected lineups 

STARS (29-14-9) at BLUES (19-24-9)
8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque
Justin Hryckowian -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn
Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Kyle Capobianco -- Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Adam Erne
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Ilya Lyubushkin (lower body)
Blues projected lineup
Jonatan Berggren -- Brayden Schenn -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Robby Fabbri -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko -- Nick Bjugstad – Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Matthew Kessel
Injured: Pius Suter (high ankle sprain), Robert Thomas (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist (skate laceration), Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain)
Status report
Lyubushkin will not play; the defenseman left following the second period of a 3-2 loss at the Stars on Friday and will be replaced by Petrovic. ... Forwards Suter, Thomas and Sundqvist each participated in the Blues' morning skate but none will play. ... Fabbri will return to the lineup replacing forward Otto Stenberg, who was assigned to Springfield of the American Hockey League on Monday to remain eligible to play games there during the Olympics.