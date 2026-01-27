Stars at Blues projected lineups 

STARS (29-14-9) at BLUES (19-24-9)

8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn

Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Kyle Capobianco -- Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Adam Erne

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Ilya Lyubushkin (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Jonatan Berggren -- Brayden Schenn -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Robby Fabbri -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Mathieu Joseph

Alexey Toropchenko -- Nick Bjugstad – Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Matthew Kessel

Injured: Pius Suter (high ankle sprain), Robert Thomas (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist (skate laceration), Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain)

Status report

Lyubushkin will not play; the defenseman left following the second period of a 3-2 loss at the Stars on Friday and will be replaced by Petrovic. ... Forwards Suter, Thomas and Sundqvist each participated in the Blues' morning skate but none will play. ... Fabbri will return to the lineup replacing forward Otto Stenberg, who was assigned to Springfield of the American Hockey League on Monday to remain eligible to play games there during the Olympics.