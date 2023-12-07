Top 2 picks in 2023 draft Bedard, Carlsson to meet in NHL for 1st time

Centers expecting 'fun' matchup between Blackhawks, Ducks

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO -- The top two picks in the 2023 NHL Draft will play each other for the first time in the NHL on Thursday when centers Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks and Leo Carlsson of the Anaheim Ducks meet at United Center (8:30 p.m. ET, BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCH). 

"Yeah, very [exciting]," said Bedard, 18, the No. 1 pick by the Blackhawks. "Obviously a special player, and I got to know him decently well when we were in Vegas together for the combine and draft. It seems like he's super nice, good guy. Getting to watch him and what he's done at the start of the season has been incredible. So yeah, I'm excited."

Bedard has played in all 24 of Chicago's games, leading the team with 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) and leading rookies in goals and points. Carlsson, the No. 2 pick by the Ducks, has 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in 17 games.

"I think on the ice it's going to be like any other game, just focusing on my stuff, said Carlsson, who turns 19 on December 26. "But it's exciting. [Bedard is] a great player and a great person, so it's going to be fun."

First two picks in 2023 NHL Draft clash in Chicago

While Bedard has played in every game, Carlsson has been brought along more slowly with what Anaheim coach Greg Cronin described as a "load-management program." Carlsson did not play in four of the first six games this season and has sat our four others as a healthy scratch.

"I will say I'm comfortable right now," Carlsson said. "I've had enough games now against many good teams so I know where the standards are, too. Obviously it's going (to be) hard to be great every game. It's the best league in the world, but I feel comfortable.

"It's a big difference (from last year in the Swedish Hockey League), playing like every other night. It's been good for me so far."

Bedard and Carlsson were able to share a quick word on Wednesday, when the Blackhawks and Ducks each practiced in Chicago. 

"Nothing real special, just the life in the NHL, which teams are tough to play against," Carlsson said. "Basically all the great players we have to play against every night, too. It's good seeing both guys are doing well, having a good time and enjoying the ride."

Chicago (7-16-1) has lost four straight (0-3-1) and is last in the Western Conference; Anaheim (10-15-0) is seventh in the Pacific Division, having gone 1-9-0 since a 9-6-0 start to the season.

