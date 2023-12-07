Top 2 picks in 2023 draft Bedard, Carlsson to meet in NHL for 1st time

CHICAGO -- The top two picks in the 2023 NHL Draft will play each other for the first time in the NHL on Thursday when centers Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks and Leo Carlsson of the Anaheim Ducks meet at United Center (8:30 p.m. ET, BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCH).

"Yeah, very [exciting]," said Bedard, 18, the No. 1 pick by the Blackhawks. "Obviously a special player, and I got to know him decently well when we were in Vegas together for the combine and draft. It seems like he's super nice, good guy. Getting to watch him and what he's done at the start of the season has been incredible. So yeah, I'm excited."

Bedard has played in all 24 of Chicago's games, leading the team with 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) and leading rookies in goals and points. Carlsson, the No. 2 pick by the Ducks, has 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in 17 games.

"I think on the ice it's going to be like any other game, just focusing on my stuff, said Carlsson, who turns 19 on December 26. "But it's exciting. [Bedard is] a great player and a great person, so it's going to be fun."