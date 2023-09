Well, he's definitely not The Ice Machine.

Comedian Bert Kreischer, nicknamed "The Machine" for the bit that made him famous and was later turned into a movie of the same name, took to the ice with the Anaheim Ducks and it did not go well.

Kreischer stepped out on the sheet with all the confidence of a newborn calf.

"All right, get ready for me to fall," he said as he was approaching the ice on skates, perhaps for the first time.