Marchenko has natural hat trick, Blue Jackets score 9 in win against Sabres

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and two assists, and Daniil Tarasov made 25 saves for the Blue Jackets (11-17-5).

Casey Mittelstadt had three assists, and Rasmus Dahlin and Dylan Cozens each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres (13-17-3), who are 3-7-1 in their past 11 games. Devon Levi allowed four goals on 18 shots before being replaced by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (10 saves) in the second period.

Marchenko backhanded the puck through his legs before switching to his forehand and lifting it into the far top corner on the power play to push the Blue Jackets’ lead to 3-1 at 19:48 of the first period.

He extended it to 4-1 at 7:37 of the second period from the top of the left circle, chasing Levi from the net, and completed the hat trick 18 seconds later when he scored from the left face-off dot on a 2-on-1 to make it 5-1 on the first shot Luukkonen faced.

The goals were the fastest two scored by one player in Blue Jackets history, surpassing Cam Atkinson (31 seconds, Oct. 27, 2018). The three goals in 8:07 mark the second-fastest hat trick in Blue Jackets history (Jeff Carter, 3:18, Dec. 22, 2011).

Dahlin gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead 30 seconds into the first period, taking a pass from Cozens into the inner edge of the right circle and scoring stick side.

Gaudreau tucked the puck in at the left post from behind the net at 10:35 to tie it 1-1.

Adam Fantilli made it 2-1 at 14:40 when Gaudreau banked a pass off the end boards to him, and Fantilli then banked it off Levi short side from a sharp angle.

After Marchenko’s hat trick, Erik Gudbranson’s shot from above the right circle made it 6-1 at 8:52 of the second period and Kuraly slipped the puck five-hole on a 2-on-1 at 12:27 for a 7-1 lead.

Kyle Okposo scored from the right circle at 18:54 to cut it to 7-2.

Tage Thompson narrowed it to 7-3 on a one-timer from the left circle on the power play at 2:57 of the third period and Cozens pulled Buffalo to within 7-4 from the top of the right circle at 7:51.

Cole Sillinger redirected a pass from Zach Werenski on the doorstep to make it 8-4 at 8:30 and Kent Johnson extended the lead to 9-4 from the slot at 10:59.