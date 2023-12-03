Blue Jackets at Bruins

BLUE JACKETS (8-13-4) at BRUINS (16-4-3)
7 p.m. ET; BSOH, NESN, SN
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Kent Johnson
Justin Danforth -- Adam Fantilli -- Patrik Laine
Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko
Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist
Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Spencer Martin
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Eric Robinson, Andrew Peeke
Injured: Jack Roslovic (ankle), Damon Severson (oblique), Cole Sillinger (upper body)
Bruins projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Danton Heinen
James van Riemsdyk -- Matthew Poitras -- Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko -- Morgan Geekie -- Oskar Steen
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: John Beecher, Ian Mitchell
Injured: None
Status report
Sillinger reportedly participated in an optional morning skate Sunday. The forwar remains day to day. … Beecher, a forward, was scratched against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday after starting every game as the fourth-line center. Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said he wants to see more from the 22-year-old and he could return to the lineup against the Blue Jackets.