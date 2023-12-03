Blue Jackets at Bruins

BLUE JACKETS (8-13-4) at BRUINS (16-4-3)

7 p.m. ET; BSOH, NESN, SN

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Kent Johnson

Justin Danforth -- Adam Fantilli -- Patrik Laine

Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Spencer Martin

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Eric Robinson, Andrew Peeke

Injured: Jack Roslovic (ankle), Damon Severson (oblique), Cole Sillinger (upper body)

Bruins projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Danton Heinen

James van Riemsdyk -- Matthew Poitras -- Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko -- Morgan Geekie -- Oskar Steen

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: John Beecher, Ian Mitchell

Injured: None

Status report

Sillinger reportedly participated in an optional morning skate Sunday. The forwar remains day to day. … Beecher, a forward, was scratched against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday after starting every game as the fourth-line center. Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said he wants to see more from the 22-year-old and he could return to the lineup against the Blue Jackets.