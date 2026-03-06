Avalanche at Stars projected lineups

AVALANCHE (41-10-9) at STARS (38-14-9)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Gabriel Landeskog -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Victor Olofsson -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton -- Nicolas Roy -- Parker Kelly

Zakhar Bardakov -- Jack Drury -- Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: None

Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Joel Kiviranta (concussion)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston

Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn

Adam Erne -- Justin Hryckowian -- Mavrik Bourque

Colin Blackwell -- Oskar Back -- Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Ilya Lyubushkin -- Lian Bichsel

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Michael Bunting, Kyle Capobianco, Tyler Myers, Alexander Petrovic

Injured: Radek Faksa (upper body), Mikko Rantanen (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL)

Status report

Roy is expected to make his Avalanche debut after being acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. ... Forward Jason Polin was reassigned to Colorado of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Hintz will return after missing four games with an illness. ... Bunting, a forward acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Thursday, and Myers, a defenseman acquired in a trade wtih the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, each will not play; each could make his Stars debut against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. ... Dallas assigned forward Arttu Hyry to Texas of the AHL on Thursday.