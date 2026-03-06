Avalanche at Stars projected lineups

AVALANCHE (41-10-9) at STARS (38-14-9)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Gabriel Landeskog -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Victor Olofsson -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton -- Nicolas Roy -- Parker Kelly
Zakhar Bardakov -- Jack Drury -- Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: None
Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Joel Kiviranta (concussion)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston
Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn
Adam Erne -- Justin Hryckowian -- Mavrik Bourque
Colin Blackwell -- Oskar Back -- Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Ilya Lyubushkin -- Lian Bichsel
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Michael Bunting, Kyle Capobianco, Tyler Myers, Alexander Petrovic
Injured: Radek Faksa (upper body), Mikko Rantanen (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL)
Status report
Roy is expected to make his Avalanche debut after being acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. ... Forward Jason Polin was reassigned to Colorado of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Hintz will return after missing four games with an illness. ... Bunting, a forward acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Thursday, and Myers, a defenseman acquired in a trade wtih the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, each will not play; each could make his Stars debut against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. ... Dallas assigned forward Arttu Hyry to Texas of the AHL on Thursday.