Avalanche at Flames projected lineups

AVALANCHE (39-24-3) at FLAMES (30-23-11)

9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, ALT2, KTVD

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Jonathan Drouin -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta -- Charlie Coyle -- Ross Colton

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Logan O'Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Ryan Lindgren -- Josh Manson

Samuel Girard -- Erik Johnson

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Keaton Middleton, Miles Wood, Jimmy Vesey, Sam Malinski

Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Blake Coleman

Martin Pospisil -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Adam Klapka

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Dryden Hunt

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean -- Daniil Miromanov

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Brayden Pachal

Injured: Mikael Backlund (upper body)

Suspended: Connor Zary

Status report

Wedgewood will start with Blackwood "a little under the weather here the last few days," according to coach Jared Bednar. ... Johnson will return after being a healthy scratch for a 2-1 shootout loss at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate. ... Zary, a forward, will serve the first of a two-game suspension for elbowing defenseman Elias Pettersson in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. ... Backlund, a center, was injured against the Canucks and is week to week. ... Hunt was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Friday.