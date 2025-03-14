Avalanche at Flames projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

AVALANCHE (39-24-3) at FLAMES (30-23-11)

9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, ALT2, KTVD

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Jonathan Drouin -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta -- Charlie Coyle -- Ross Colton

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Logan O'Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Ryan Lindgren -- Josh Manson

Samuel Girard -- Erik Johnson

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Keaton Middleton, Miles Wood, Jimmy Vesey, Sam Malinski

Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Blake Coleman

Martin Pospisil -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Adam Klapka

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Dryden Hunt

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean -- Daniil Miromanov

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Brayden Pachal

Injured: Mikael Backlund (upper body)

Suspended: Connor Zary

Status report

Wedgewood will start with Blackwood "a little under the weather here the last few days," according to coach Jared Bednar. ... Johnson will return after being a healthy scratch for a 2-1 shootout loss at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate. ... Zary, a forward, will serve the first of a two-game suspension for elbowing defenseman Elias Pettersson in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. ... Backlund, a center, was injured against the Canucks and is week to week. ... Hunt was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Backlund sidelined week to week for Flames

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 14

EDGE stats: Vegas capable of another deep run

Meier doing it all for Devils during playoff push

NHL On Tap: Rantanen, Stars can tighten Central race with victory at Jets

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Hill signs 6-year, $37.5 million contract with Golden Knights

Byfield scores in 5th straight, Kings shut out Capitals

Graf scores twice, Sharks defeat Blackhawks to end 3-game skid

Hamilton out rest of regular season for Devils with lower-body injury

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 886, now 9 from breaking NHL record

Panthers staying on course in Atlantic without Tkachuk, other stars

Schneider scores in OT, Rangers top Wild to end 4-game skid

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Trophy Tracker: MacKinnon of Avalanche picked to win Hart as League MVP