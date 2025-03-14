Avalanche at Flames projected lineups

AVALANCHE (39-24-3) at FLAMES (30-23-11)
9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, ALT2, KTVD
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Jonathan Drouin -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Joel Kiviranta -- Charlie Coyle -- Ross Colton
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Logan O'Connor
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Ryan Lindgren -- Josh Manson
Samuel Girard -- Erik Johnson
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Keaton Middleton, Miles Wood, Jimmy Vesey, Sam Malinski
Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Blake Coleman
Martin Pospisil -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Adam Klapka
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Dryden Hunt
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean -- Daniil Miromanov
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Brayden Pachal
Injured: Mikael Backlund (upper body)
Suspended: Connor Zary
Status report
Wedgewood will start with Blackwood "a little under the weather here the last few days," according to coach Jared Bednar. ... Johnson will return after being a healthy scratch for a 2-1 shootout loss at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate. ... Zary, a forward, will serve the first of a two-game suspension for elbowing defenseman Elias Pettersson in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. ... Backlund, a center, was injured against the Canucks and is week to week. ... Hunt was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Friday.