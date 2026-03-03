Avalanche at Ducks projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

AVALANCHE (40-10-9) at DUCKS (33-23-3)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Gabriel Landeskog -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Victor Olofsson -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Jason Polin

Zakhar Bardakov -- Parker Kelly -- Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: None

Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Joel Kiviranta (concussion)

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Cutter Gauthier

Jeffrey Viel -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Alex Killorn -- Ryan Poehling -- Jansen Harkins

Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Ian Moore

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: None

Injured: Mikael Granlund (upper body), Troy Terry (upper body), Ryan Strome (illness), Frank Vatrano (shoulder)

Status report

The Avalanche did not hold a morning skate following a 4-2 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. ... Lehkonen was injured during the first period Monday, and Colorado coach Jared Bednar said afterward that the forward would “miss some time.” . ... Polin was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Kiviranta remains in concussion protocol following a hit by Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman during a 5-2 loss on Thursday; the forward skated in a noncontact jersey Monday. ... Forwards Vatrano and Strome each participated in the morning skate, but the Ducks will dress the same lineup for the third straight game.

