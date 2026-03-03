Avalanche at Ducks projected lineups

AVALANCHE (40-10-9) at DUCKS (33-23-3)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Gabriel Landeskog -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Victor Olofsson -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Jason Polin
Zakhar Bardakov -- Parker Kelly -- Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: None
Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Joel Kiviranta (concussion)
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Cutter Gauthier
Jeffrey Viel -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Alex Killorn -- Ryan Poehling -- Jansen Harkins
Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Ian Moore
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: None
Injured: Mikael Granlund (upper body), Troy Terry (upper body), Ryan Strome (illness), Frank Vatrano (shoulder)
Status report
The Avalanche did not hold a morning skate following a 4-2 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. ... Lehkonen was injured during the first period Monday, and Colorado coach Jared Bednar said afterward that the forward would “miss some time.” . ... Polin was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Kiviranta remains in concussion protocol following a hit by Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman during a 5-2 loss on Thursday; the forward skated in a noncontact jersey Monday. ... Forwards Vatrano and Strome each participated in the morning skate, but the Ducks will dress the same lineup for the third straight game.