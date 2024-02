Challenge Initiated By: Pittsburgh

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – Puck Out of Bounds

Result: Original call confirmed – Goal Minnesota

Explanation: The Situation Room supported the Referee’s call on the ice that there was no conclusive evidence to show the puck left the playing area after it struck the glass behind the Pittsburgh net. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 38.10 and Rule 85.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge