Blackhawks at Jets projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (23-28-9) at JETS (23-26-10)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Ryan Donato -- Frank Nazar -- Teuvo Teravainen
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Nick Foligno -- Oliver Moore -- Landon Slaggert
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Matt Grzelcyk – Artyom Levshunov
Kevin Korchinski -- Sam Rinzel
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Colton Dach, Ethan Del Mastro
Injured: Wyatt Kaiser (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo
Gustav Nyquist -- Jonathan Toews -- Walker Duehr
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson
Logan Stanley -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson
Haydn Fleury -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola, Kale Clague, Domenic DiVincentiis
Injured: Josh Morrissey (upper body), Nino Niederreiter (knee), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)
Status report
Rinzel will enter the lineup after the Blackhawks traded defenseman Connor Murphy to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday for a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. … Del Mastro, a defenseman, was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 overtime loss at the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. … Morrissey skated in a noncontact jersey Tuesday; the defenseman and will miss his fourth straight game.