Blackhawks at Jets projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (23-28-9) at JETS (23-26-10)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Ryan Donato -- Frank Nazar -- Teuvo Teravainen

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Nick Foligno -- Oliver Moore -- Landon Slaggert

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Matt Grzelcyk – Artyom Levshunov

Kevin Korchinski -- Sam Rinzel

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Colton Dach, Ethan Del Mastro

Injured: Wyatt Kaiser (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Gustav Nyquist -- Jonathan Toews -- Walker Duehr

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson

Logan Stanley -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Haydn Fleury -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Kale Clague, Domenic DiVincentiis

Injured: Josh Morrissey (upper body), Nino Niederreiter (knee), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)

Status report

Rinzel will enter the lineup after the Blackhawks traded defenseman Connor Murphy to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday for a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. … Del Mastro, a defenseman, was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 overtime loss at the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. … Morrissey skated in a noncontact jersey Tuesday; the defenseman and will miss his fourth straight game.

