Svechnikov makes season debut for Hurricanes against Sharks
Red Wings-Bruins, Heritage Classic highlight weekend schedule
NHL, Oilers donate $200,000 toward Heritage Classic legacy project
Kane gives weather forecast for Heritage Classic on local news channel
Oilers fans soak in festivities before Heritage Classic
Chabot out 4-6 weeks for Senators with broken right hand
Bruins dress up in Barbie, Ken costumes for annual hospital visit
Oilers hope to end early-season funk against Flames in Heritage Classic
Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman
NHL On Tap: Golden Knights try to stay perfect against Bedard, Blackhawks
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Heritage Classic Blog: Derek Ryan
Bedard will be 'impact franchise player' for Blackhawks, NHL scouts say
Carlsson, agent on board with Ducks' plan to have rookie sit out games
Quick makes 29 saves, Rangers blank Oilers for 3rd straight win
Hofer makes 27 saves, gets 1st NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames
McDavid skates, not ruled out by Oilers to play in Heritage Classic
Rielly has goal, assist in Maple Leafs win against Stars

Blackhawks defeat Golden Knights in OT, hand them 1st loss

Kurashev wins it at 2:50, Bedard scores for Chicago

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Philipp Kurashev scored on the power play at 2:50 of overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks handed the Vegas Golden Knights their first loss of the season, 4-3 at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

Kurashev scored with a wrist shot from the top of the slot through traffic.

Connor Bedard scored his third goal of the season, and Petr Mrazek made 18 saves for Chicago (3-5-0).

William Karlsson and Shea Theodore each had a goal and an assist for Vegas (7-0-1), which was the last undefeated team in the NHL. Adin Hill made 20 saves.

Pavel Dorofeyev gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 1:35 of the first period when he tipped a Michael Amadio pass.

Karlsson extended the lead to 2-0 at 3:52 by tipping in Theodore one-timer.

The Blackhawks took the lead by scoring three straight goals.

Ryan Donato made it 2-1 at 13:20, scoring to the short side from the left face-off circle.

Bedard tied it 2-2 at 14:39 on the rush after receiving a Nick Foligno pass behind the defense.

Taylor Raddysh put Chicago in front 3-2 at 1:11 of the third period after Theodore lost the puck to him in Vegas’ defensive zone.

Theodore tied it 3-3 at 11:38 with a wrist shot from the right circle.