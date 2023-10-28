Blackhawks defeat Golden Knights in OT, hand them 1st loss

Kurashev scored with a wrist shot from the top of the slot through traffic.

Connor Bedard scored his third goal of the season, and Petr Mrazek made 18 saves for Chicago (3-5-0).

William Karlsson and Shea Theodore each had a goal and an assist for Vegas (7-0-1), which was the last undefeated team in the NHL. Adin Hill made 20 saves.

Pavel Dorofeyev gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 1:35 of the first period when he tipped a Michael Amadio pass.

Karlsson extended the lead to 2-0 at 3:52 by tipping in Theodore one-timer.

The Blackhawks took the lead by scoring three straight goals.

Ryan Donato made it 2-1 at 13:20, scoring to the short side from the left face-off circle.

Bedard tied it 2-2 at 14:39 on the rush after receiving a Nick Foligno pass behind the defense.

Taylor Raddysh put Chicago in front 3-2 at 1:11 of the third period after Theodore lost the puck to him in Vegas’ defensive zone.

Theodore tied it 3-3 at 11:38 with a wrist shot from the right circle.