Chicago Blackhawks Quarter-Century Teams

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS QUARTER-CENTURY TEAM

First Team

Forwards

Patrick Kane

Patrick Sharp

Jonathan Toews

Defensemen

Duncan Keith

Brent Seabrook

Goalie

Corey Crawford

Forwards: Kane and Toews were the faces of the Blackhawks through their glory years, with each making his NHL debut for Chicago in 2007-08. Kane has the most points by far of any Blackhawks player since the turn of the century with 1,225 (446 goals, 779 assists) in 1,161 games. Toews is next with 883 points (372 goals, 511 assists) in 1,067 games. Kane won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2013 and Toews won the award for the 2010 playoffs. Sharp, who began his career with the Philadelphia Flyers, had two stints with the Blackhawks and is third among Chicago forwards in the time frame with 532 points (249 goals, 283 assists) in 749 games. All three were key in helping the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Defensemen: If Kane and Toews were the faces of the Blackhawks, Keith and Seabrook were the backbone of their defense. Longtime partners as part of the top defense pair, each played more than 1,000 games for Chicago. Keith had 625 points (105 goals, 520 assists) in 1,192 career games and Seabrook had 464 points (103 goals, 361 assists) in 1,114 games. Keith won the Norris Trophy, awarded to the top defenseman in the NHL, in 2009-10 and 2013-14 and was the unanimous pick for the Conn Smythe Trophy in the 2015 playoffs. The two were also with the team for the three times the Blackhawks won the Cup in the 2010s.

Goalie: Crawford almost made the roster in 2009-10 but the Blackhawks went with Antti Niemi and Cristobal Huet. Crawford broke through the following year, becoming their No. 1 goalie midway through the 2010-11 season. A Stanley Cup winner in 2013 and 2015, Crawford was 260-162-53 with a 2.45 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and 26 shutouts in 488 games with the Blackhawks. It took time for Crawford to reach the NHL (he spent five seasons in the American Hockey League) but once he did, he made his mark.