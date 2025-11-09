Hurricanes at Maple Leafs projected lineups

HURRICANES (10-4-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (8-6-1)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, FDSNSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Taylor Hall
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
William Carrier -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Eric Robinson
Alexander Nikishin -- Sean Walker
K’Andre Miller -- Joel Nystrom
Mike Reilly -- Charles-Alexis Legault
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Brandon Bussi, Gavin Bayreuther
Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Nicholas Robertson
Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Matias Maccelli
Steven Lorentz -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers
Anthony Stolarz
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Sammy Blais, Dakota Mermis
Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Scott Laughton (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday; the Maple Leafs lost 5-3 to the Boston Bruins, and the Hurricanes won 6-3 against the Buffalo Sabres. Stolarz was pulled by Toronto coach Craig Berube after allowing four goals on 19 shots, and Hildeby made 19 saves in relief. ... Laughton, a forward, is out after he was injured on a hit from Boston defenseman Nikita Zadorov. … Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said Saturday that Chatfield, a defenseman, is out indefinitely.