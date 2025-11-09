Hurricanes at Maple Leafs projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

HURRICANES (10-4-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (8-6-1)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, FDSNSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Taylor Hall

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

William Carrier -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Eric Robinson

Alexander Nikishin -- Sean Walker

K’Andre Miller -- Joel Nystrom

Mike Reilly -- Charles-Alexis Legault

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Brandon Bussi, Gavin Bayreuther

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Nicholas Robertson

Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Matias Maccelli

Steven Lorentz -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers

Anthony Stolarz

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Dakota Mermis

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Scott Laughton (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday; the Maple Leafs lost 5-3 to the Boston Bruins, and the Hurricanes won 6-3 against the Buffalo Sabres. Stolarz was pulled by Toronto coach Craig Berube after allowing four goals on 19 shots, and Hildeby made 19 saves in relief. ... Laughton, a forward, is out after he was injured on a hit from Boston defenseman Nikita Zadorov. … Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said Saturday that Chatfield, a defenseman, is out indefinitely.

