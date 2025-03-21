Hurricanes at Kings projected lineups

HURRICANES (42-22-4) at KINGS (37-21-9)

4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jackson Blake -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jack Roslovic

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Logan Stankoven

Eric Robinson -- Mark Jankowski -- Tyson Jost

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Sean Walker -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Dmitry Orlov

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Scott Morrow

Injured: William Carrier (lower body), Andrei Svechnikov (upper body), Jesper Fast (neck)

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Tanner Jeannot -- Samuel Helenius -- Alex Turcotte

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare, Trevor Lewis

Injured: None

Status report

The Hurricanes are likely to use the same lineup from their 3-1 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. … The Kings did not practice on Friday, a day after a 3-1 win at the Chicago Blackhawks that completed a two-game road trip.

