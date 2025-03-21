Hurricanes at Kings projected lineups

HURRICANES (42-22-4) at KINGS (37-21-9)
4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jackson Blake -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jack Roslovic
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Logan Stankoven
Eric Robinson -- Mark Jankowski -- Tyson Jost
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Sean Walker -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Dmitry Orlov
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Scott Morrow
Injured: William Carrier (lower body), Andrei Svechnikov (upper body), Jesper Fast (neck)
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Tanner Jeannot -- Samuel Helenius -- Alex Turcotte
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare, Trevor Lewis
Injured: None
Status report
The Hurricanes are likely to use the same lineup from their 3-1 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. … The Kings did not practice on Friday, a day after a 3-1 win at the Chicago Blackhawks that completed a two-game road trip.