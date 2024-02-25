Hurricanes at Sabres

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

HURRICANES (34-18-5) AT SABRES (26-27-4)

6 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG-B

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jesper Fast

Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Teuvo Teravainen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Brett Pesce

Brady Skjei -- Tony DeAngelo

Spencer Martin

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Antti Raanta (lower body), Frederik Andersen (blood clotting issue)

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Casey Mittelstadt -- Dylan Cozens -- Jordan Greenway

Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka

Eric Robinson -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ryan Johnson -- Erik Johnson

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Victor Olofsson, Kale Clague

Injured: Owen Power (upper body), Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Martin is expected to start after Kochetkov played in a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday. … Power is “very close” to returning, Sabres coach Don Granato said. The defenseman, who has missed six games, was waiting on medical clearance and could be in the lineup against the Hurricanes. Bryson or Ryan Johnson could be scratched if Power returns. … Luukkonen is expected to start a fifth straight game and for the 15th time in the past 17 games.

