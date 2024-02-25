Hurricanes at Sabres

HURRICANES (34-18-5) AT SABRES (26-27-4)
6 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG-B
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jesper Fast
Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Brett Pesce
Brady Skjei -- Tony DeAngelo
Spencer Martin
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Brendan Lemieux
Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Antti Raanta (lower body), Frederik Andersen (blood clotting issue)
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Casey Mittelstadt -- Dylan Cozens -- Jordan Greenway
Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka
Eric Robinson -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ryan Johnson -- Erik Johnson
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Victor Olofsson, Kale Clague
Injured: Owen Power (upper body), Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Martin is expected to start after Kochetkov played in a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday. … Power is “very close” to returning, Sabres coach Don Granato said. The defenseman, who has missed six games, was waiting on medical clearance and could be in the lineup against the Hurricanes. Bryson or Ryan Johnson could be scratched if Power returns. … Luukkonen is expected to start a fifth straight game and for the 15th time in the past 17 games.