Hanifin has 3 points, Flames defeat Oilers

Defenseman gets 2 goals, assist; Edmonton has lost 3 straight

Recap: Flames @ Oilers 2.24.24

By Gerry Moddejonge
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDMONTON -- Noah Hanifin had two goals and an assist for the Calgary Flames in a 6-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Connor Zary each had two assists for the Flames (28-25-5), who have won three in a row. Dan Vladar made 32 saves.

Zach Hyman scored two goals, Connor McDavid had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 25 saves for the Oilers (33-20-2), who have lost three in a row (0-2-1), including 4-2 to the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

Nazem Kadri gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 2:02 of the first period, deflecting in a centering pass from Walker Duehr.

Martin Prospisil made it 2-0 at 9:11. After catching the Oilers on a bad line change, he beat Skinner over his left shoulder with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Hanifin extended the lead to 3-0 at 15:53, taking a pass from Mikael Backlund and shooting blocker side from the right circle.

Hyman got the Oilers to within 3-1 at 18:29 with a power-play goal. He corralled a pass from McDavid near the left post and lifted a shot over a sprawled Vladar.

Hyman then cut it to 3-2 at 4:34 of the second period, scoring with his backhand on a breakaway off a stretch pass from Leon Draisaitl.

Dryden Hunt responded for the Flames to make it 4-2 at 11:47, scoring blocker side from the high slot off a pass from behind the net from Huberdeau.

Hanifin pushed it to 5-2 at 14:09, one-timing a cross-ice pass from Zary from the right circle for a power-play goal.

Blake Coleman scored into an empty net to make it 6-2 at 12:51 of the third period.

Mattias Janmark made it 6-3 at 16:16, picking up a loose puck in front of the crease and sliding a backhand past Vladar's left pad.

