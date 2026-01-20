Sabres at Predators projected lineups

SABRES (26-17-5) at PREDATORS (23-21-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Konsta Helenius -- Noah Ostlund -- Josh Doan

Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Michael Kesselring -- Zach Metsa

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Colten Ellis, Tyson Kozak

Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Josh Dunne (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Steven Stamkos

Matthew Wood -- Fedor Svechkov -- Jonathan Marchessault

Tyson Jost -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Nicolas Hague -- Nick Perbix

Nick Blankenburg -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Adam Wilsby (lower body)

Status report

The Sabres did not hold a morning skate after a 2-1 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. Lyon could make his first start since Dec. 29; he was out with a lower-body injury but backed up Luukkonen at Carolina. … Kesselring tweaked an ankle injury and was unavailable Monday but could play. … Wiesblatt, a forward, will be a game-time decision. … The Predators reassigned forward Reid Schaefer to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.