Tkachuk, Panthers stay hot with win against Sabres

Has 2 points after missing game with injury for Florida, which is 8-1-0 in past 9

Recap: Buffalo Sabres @ Florida Panthers 2.27.24

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist for the Florida Panthers in a 3-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

Tkachuk returned to the lineup after missing a 3-2 overtime win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday with an upper-body injury.

Brandon Montour had a goal and two assists for the Panthers (39-16-4), who have won eight of their past nine games and have allowed two or fewer goals in 14 straight (12-2-0). Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves.

Dylan Cozens and Tage Thompson scored for the Sabres (27-28-4), who had won three straight overall and five in a row on the road. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 34 saves.

Cozens gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead at 9:25 of the first period, scoring with a one-timer from above the circles on a power play.

Sam Bennett tied it 1-1 at 12:54. He took a pass from Nick Cousins as he cut across the slot and beat Luukkonen glove side from the left circle.

Tkachuk gave Florida a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 15:36 of the first. His backdoor pass for Aleksander Barkov deflected off the stick of Buffalo defenseman Erik Johnson and went five-hole on Luukkonen.

Montour pushed it to 3-1 at 9:41 of the third period with a one-timer from above the circles off a pass from Tkachuk during a 5-on-3 power play.

Thompson cut it to 3-2 at 12:44 when he knocked in a rebound out of the air from the edge of the crease.

