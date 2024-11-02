Sabres at Red Wings projected lineups

SABRES (4-6-1) at RED WINGS (4-5-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway -- Ryan McLeod -- Dylan Cozens

Jason Zucker -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Sam Lafferty -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Mattias Samuelsson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Jiri Kulich, Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Zach Benson (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane

Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

Jonatan Berggren -- Marco Kasper -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson – Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Justin Holl

Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body)

Status report

The Sabres did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders on Friday. … Motte, a center, has returned to practice, but will miss his seventh straight game.