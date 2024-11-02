Sabres at Red Wings projected lineups

SABRES (4-6-1) at RED WINGS (4-5-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jordan Greenway -- Ryan McLeod -- Dylan Cozens
Jason Zucker -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Sam Lafferty -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Mattias Samuelsson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi
Scratched: Jiri Kulich, Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Zach Benson (lower body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane
Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond
Jonatan Berggren -- Marco Kasper -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson – Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Justin Holl
Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body)
Status report
The Sabres did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders on Friday. … Motte, a center, has returned to practice, but will miss his seventh straight game.