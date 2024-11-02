Sabres at Red Wings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SABRES (4-6-1) at RED WINGS (4-5-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway -- Ryan McLeod -- Dylan Cozens

Jason Zucker -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Sam Lafferty -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Mattias Samuelsson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Jiri Kulich, Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Zach Benson (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane

Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

Jonatan Berggren -- Marco Kasper -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson – Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Justin Holl

Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body)

Status report

The Sabres did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders on Friday. … Motte, a center, has returned to practice, but will miss his seventh straight game.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Kurri celebrated as Borje Salming Courage Award winner during Global Series Finland

Barzal, Pelech each out 4-6 weeks for Islanders

Tom Brady hits ice for 1st time with Tie Domi, looks sharp in hockey gear

CHL notebook: Kraken prospect Jugnauth benefiting from move to WHL from NCAA

NHL On Tap: Tavares takes 6-game point streak for Maple Leafs into St. Louis against Blues

Legendary Canadiens broadcaster Houde ‘extra humbled’ to win Hewitt Award

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL Morning Skate for Nov. 2

Vladar makes 22 saves, Flames shut out Devils

Kaprizov has 2 goals, assist, Wild edge Lightning

Islanders get back on track with win against Sabres

Ehlers gets hat trick, Jets ease past Blue Jackets

Shesterkin makes 40 saves, Rangers hold off Senators

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Backlund honored for 1,000th NHL game in Calgary, all with Flames

Stars determined to rebound against Panthers in 2nd game of Global Series Finland

Barkov lifts Panthers past Stars in hometown at Global Series Finland