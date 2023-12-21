Bouchard has ‘got it all’ for Oilers, Coffey says

EDMONTON -- Evan Bouchard has not seen many clips of Paul Coffey skating up the ice past opponents and scoring during his Stanley Cup championship years with the Edmonton Oilers but has heard about them from the Hall of Fame defenseman himself.

“He’s told me about it,” Bouchard said. “He thinks anybody can do that, but it’s obviously not the case anymore in today’s game unless you’re a really special player.”

Bouchard has a relationship with Coffey dating back to his days with London of the Ontario Hockey League after he was selected by the Oilers in the first round (No. 10) of the 2018 NHL Draft. Coffey was a skills coach with the Oilers at the time, working with prospect defenseman. He is now an assistant to coach Kris Knoblauch, working with Bouchard and the rest of the Oilers defense on a daily basis.

Edmonton continues its three-game road trip in the New York area Thursday against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNW).

“My relationship with Paul is great; he’s been helping me out since I first got drafted here,” Bouchard said. “Behind the bench, he’s really positive. He’s been harping on every single one of us on the back end to make plays, and I think it’s given us a lot more confidence to do that and I think it’s working out for us.”

In London, Bouchard was an offensive defenseman; he had 87 points (25 goals, 62 assists) in 67 games in his final season of junior hockey in 2017-18.

Now 24, Bouchard is starting to show that prowess in the NHL.

He has 32 points (eight goals, 24 assists) in 29 games this season and had a 13-game point streak, (20 points; five goals, 15 assists) from Nov. 15 to Dec. 14. Coffey is the only other Oilers defenseman to have a point streak of more than 13 games; his 28-game run, accomplished with Edmonton during the 1985-86 season, is an NHL record among defensemen.

“My expectations for a 10th overall pick is that I expect him to be a good player,” Coffey said. “We drafted ‘Bouch’ out of London, I went down and skated with him before turning pro, and he’s got it all.”

Bouchard has a booming shot from the blue line, which Oilers fans have nicknamed the ‘Bouch Bomb.’ He also has exceptional offensive instincts and can pass the puck extremely well. Bouchard’s game has excelled since Knoblauch and Coffey took over for Jay Woodcroft and assistant Dave Manson, who were fired Nov. 12 after the Oilers got off to a 3-9-1 start.

“I told him when I took over that he can’t show up 10 minutes into a game; we need him right from the start, and he’s done that,” Coffey said. “His talented is unlimited and some of the stuff he does you can’t teach. You just have to let him go, let him play, and he’s taken it upon himself. It [has] nothing to do with me. He’s a great player and he’s only going to get better.”