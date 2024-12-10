Bruins at Jets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BRUINS (15-11-3) at JETS (20-9-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic -- Charlie Coyle -- Mark Kastelic

Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Marc McLaughlin

Jordan Oesterle -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Tyler Johnson, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikita Chibrikov

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley -- Ville Heinola

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Rasmus Kupari, Colin Miller

Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (ankle), Dylan Samberg (foot)

Status report

Pastrnak participated in the morning skate and is expected to play after missing practice in Boston on Monday due to an upper-body injury. … The Jets recalled Chibrikov from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Monday, and reassigned forward Brad Lambert to the AHL. … Gustafsson enters the lineup in place of Kupari, a center, and Heinola will play in place of Miller on defense.

Latest News

Demko to make season debut for Canucks against Blues

Shattenkirk retires from NHL after 14 seasons

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: Matthews, Jack Hughes face off when Maple Leafs visit Devils

NHL salary cap projected to jump to at least $92.4 million next season, Bettman says

NHL Buzz: Pastrnak OK to play for Bruins against Jets

Panthers see growth in season-ticket sales, TV viewership after Stanley Cup win

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Shesterkin grateful for 8-year contract with Rangers, happy to eliminate 'all this noise'

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Laine stays hot, Canadiens edge Ducks in shootout

Sidoris shares love for Golden Knights, passion for hockey in Q&A with NHL.com

Load management can help younger players get stronger

Marner showing off ‘elite’ skill to lead Maple Leafs

MacKinnon, Crosby put friendship on hold for latest Avalanche-Penguins game

Capitals driven by veteran culture setters, owner says

Red Wings rally, edge Sabres in shootout to end 5-game skid

Blackhawks edge Rangers for 1st win under Sorensen, end 5-game skid