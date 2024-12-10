Bruins at Jets projected lineups

BRUINS (15-11-3) at JETS (20-9-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic -- Charlie Coyle -- Mark Kastelic

Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Marc McLaughlin

Jordan Oesterle -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Tyler Johnson, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikita Chibrikov

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley -- Ville Heinola

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Rasmus Kupari, Colin Miller

Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (ankle), Dylan Samberg (foot)

Status report

Pastrnak participated in the morning skate and is expected to play after missing practice in Boston on Monday due to an upper-body injury. … The Jets recalled Chibrikov from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Monday, and reassigned forward Brad Lambert to the AHL. … Gustafsson enters the lineup in place of Kupari, a center, and Heinola will play in place of Miller on defense.