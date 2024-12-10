Bruins at Jets projected lineups

BRUINS (15-11-3) at JETS (20-9-0)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic -- Charlie Coyle -- Mark Kastelic
Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Marc McLaughlin
Jordan Oesterle -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Tyler Johnson, Parker Wotherspoon
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikita Chibrikov
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley -- Ville Heinola
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Rasmus Kupari, Colin Miller
Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (ankle), Dylan Samberg (foot)
Status report
Pastrnak participated in the morning skate and is expected to play after missing practice in Boston on Monday due to an upper-body injury. … The Jets recalled Chibrikov from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Monday, and reassigned forward Brad Lambert to the AHL. … Gustafsson enters the lineup in place of Kupari, a center, and Heinola will play in place of Miller on defense.