Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 7 winner debated by NHL.com writers

The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs will play in a Game 7 for the fourth time in the past 11 years and sixth time in their history on Saturday at TD Garden (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS).

The winner of the game and Eastern Conference First Round will play the Florida Panthers in the second round, starting at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Monday.

Boston has won four of the previous five Game 7s against the Maple Leafs, including each of the past three.

But neither team has experienced much Game 7 success recently.

The Bruins, who were up 3-1 in this series, have lost three straight Game 7s since 2019, including two at home. Last season, they were up 3-1 on the Panthers in the first round only to lose Game 7 at home in overtime, allowing the tying goal with one minute left in regulation and then having their season end at 8:35 of overtime.

The Maple Leafs have lost five straight Game 7s, including three times in Boston. Toronto has not won a Game 7 since the first round in 2013.

So who will win this Game 7, the first of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

We asked six NHL.com writers and here are their answers (in alphabetical order):

Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

This series has given me whiplash. After Game 2, when the series was tied 1-1, I was convinced it was going to be all Maple Leafs, that the Bruins could never come back. After Game 3, my head swung toward the Bruins and remained there through Game 4. Game 5? Back to the Maple Leafs. And just when you’d think I’d remain stuck on the Maple Leafs after Game 6, I’m swinging back. I don’t really have a good reason for it, as the Bruins have looked disjointed and off-kilter in the first 30 minutes of each of the past two games, but there’s just something that tells me the Bruins pull it out. It could be that they’re playing for a continuation of the way the team is going compared to another retool this offseason. It could be that they’re playing for the job of coach Jim Montgomery. It could be that they’re playing in a game where, as Bruins forward Brad Marchand put it, “heroes are built and made.” All signs point to Toronto upending its history, but I think somehow the Bruins pull it out.

Tom Gulitti, staff writer

I picked the Maple Leafs before the series and I’m sticking with them. Something about the Bruins looked off when they lost three of their final four regular-season games to drop from first in Atlantic Division to finishing one point behind the Florida Panthers in second. That’s resumed with the lack of killer instinct in their first two chances to close out this series. The Bruins were passive early, getting outshot 11-2 in the first period of Game 5 and 12-1 in the first period of Game 6, allowing the Maple Leafs to dictate play and gain confidence. Meanwhile, being without center Auston Matthews the past two games seems to have forced the Maple Leafs to learn that they need to play a simple, tight defensive game to win in the playoffs. Now they’ve seen that their offensive skill can still make a difference in low-scoring playoff games, which will benefit them with or without Matthews returning for Game 7.

Tracey Myers, staff writer

I’m going with the Maple Leafs. Yeah, you heard me. I thought the Bruins had this wrapped up a few games ago but full marks to the Maple Leafs for pushing it to a Game 7 without Matthews. Seriously, that’s impressive. That could’ve hurt the Maple Leafs on the ice and in the mental game, but they have responded in the best way possible. Obviously, the Maple Leafs have other guys who can score, and they’ve just found ways. They have the Bruins on the ropes and even though I know recent history isn’t on the side of the Maple Leafs, I believe they break through past frustrations against the Bruins and advance to the Eastern Conference Second Round.

Shawn Roarke, senior director of editorial

The Bruins have not covered themselves in glory in the first round for the second straight season, but this time I think they find a way to wiggle out of it. My colleague Dan Rosen will argue below that Boston is too far in its own head to win this series, but I will argue with the weight of past playoffs that the Bruins are too far into the heads of the Maple Leafs and that -- combined with a rabid Saturday night crowd at TD Garden -- will be enough to get the home team across the finish line. The Bruins will need their best players -- Marchand, forward David Pastrnak, defenseman Charlie McAvoy and goalie Jeremy Swayman -- to rise to the occasion. It says here they will.

Dan Rosen, senior staff writer

I’m picking the Maple Leafs in part because of what I’ve seen from the Bruins. Boston looks tight. These past two games have been one-goal games, overtime in Game 5, and yet the Bruins haven’t been able to find a way to finish, scoring a combined two goals. It’s great that they’ve allowed only four, but it just feels like they’re playing with negative energy. The nightmare is happening again. The Maple Leafs will make it happen because they’re defending hard and getting elite goaltending, just like the Bruins. But they have a swagger now. Boston doesn’t. Watch how the Maple Leafs attack and forecheck. Aggressive, on their toes. They’re getting the puck, cycling, winning battles. They’re doing it early in games. It’s slowly taking away the will of the Bruins. If Toronto can get Matthews back that would be even better. It’s Toronto’s turn in this rivalry; the Bruins are too deep in their own heads to find a way.

Derek Van Diest, staff writer

I can’t see the Bruins losing three games in a row for the second consecutive season in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Boston imploded against the Florida Panthers last season, blowing a 3-1 series lead in the opening round, and are on the verge of doing it again. Toronto did well to get the series to Game 7, particularly without Matthews, but I don’t think they have enough to win a third straight game. The margins were tight in the wins in Game 5 and Game 6 and, eventually, things will swing the other way. I can see Marchand and Pastrnak each having a big game for the Bruins and pulling out the win at home. And, as well as William Nylander played for Toronto in Game 6, I don’t see a repeat performance from him in Game 7.