Bruins at Avalanche

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BRUINS (2-2-0) at AVALANCHE (0-3-0)

9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic

Riley Tufte -- Matthew Poitras -- Max Jones

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Morgan Geekie, Justin Brazeau, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: None

Avalanche projected lineup

Ross Colton -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Miles Wood -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Calum Ritchie

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor

Ivan Ivan -- Matt Stienburg -- Joel Kiviranta

Oliver Kylington -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Calvin de Haan -- Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: John Ludvig, Kaapo Kahkonen

Injured: Devon Toews (lower body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin

Status report

The Bruins held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Boston coach Jim Montgomery said Tufte and Jones would enter the lineup for forwards Geekie and Brazeau. … He wouldn’t name a starting goalie. … Toews, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game.

