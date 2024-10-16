Bruins at Avalanche

BRUINS (2-2-0) at AVALANCHE (0-3-0)
9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS
Bruins projected lineup
Pavel Zacha -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic
Riley Tufte -- Matthew Poitras -- Max Jones
John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Morgan Geekie, Justin Brazeau, Parker Wotherspoon
Injured: None
Avalanche projected lineup
Ross Colton -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Miles Wood -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Calum Ritchie
Nikolai Kovalenko -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor
Ivan Ivan -- Matt Stienburg -- Joel Kiviranta
Oliver Kylington -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan -- Sam Malinski
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: John Ludvig, Kaapo Kahkonen
Injured: Devon Toews (lower body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin
Status report
The Bruins held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Boston coach Jim Montgomery said Tufte and Jones would enter the lineup for forwards Geekie and Brazeau. … He wouldn’t name a starting goalie. … Toews, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game.