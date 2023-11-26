Ingram makes 34 saves, Coyotes shut out Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS -- Connor Ingram made 34 saves for his second NHL shutout, and the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-0 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
“I saw everything today, which is huge in this league,” Ingram said. “If you’re going to see it, most of the time you’re going to stop it. They did a good job at boxing guys out and blocking pucks I didn’t see.”
Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse scored for Arizona (9-9-2), which ended a three-game losing streak.
“We were urgent and focused all night long,” Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. “That’s what we’re capable of. I’m not saying we’re going to play 82 like that. But with the mindset we have, we need to copy and paste.”
Logan Thompson made 16 saves for Vegas (14-5-2), which has been shut out in two of its past three games.
“We didn’t finish well obviously early on. We had some good looks,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Opportunities in power play, we were casual. Didn’t execute well enough where we could have helped ourselves offensively. Right now, we’re not scoring 5-on-5, so power play could help you build some momentum.”
Keller put the Coyotes ahead 1-0 at 10:38 of the third period after Logan Cooley won the puck behind the net and passed it in front to Nick Schmaltz, who tapped it to Keller for a one-timer.
“We did a really good job on the forecheck there. It was nice to get a good bounce there,” Keller said. “I just had to stay ready on the back door. I was able to put it in.”
Crouse added an empty-net goal for the 2-0 final at 18:43.
“It felt great. We maybe didn’t play our best hockey for a couple of games there,” Keller said. “It was nice to get back in the win column and play the right way and back each other up. We can play with anyone we feel like and be in all the games.”
The Golden Knights went on the power play with 1:05 remaining in the third period but failed to capitalize. They finished the game 0-for-5 on the man-advantage.
“There wasn’t much to today’s game. There weren’t a ton of chances,” Vegas captain Mark Stone said. “They capitalized on the one they got. Weird game. These ones are tough. Tied going into the third, you got to mount something up.”
NOTES: Crouse scored his 10th goal in November, tying Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg for most in the NHL. … Cooley’s assist was his 11th of the season, the most by a Coyotes player through his first 20 NHL games. … Arizona played with five defensemen after Vladislav Kolyachonok sustained a lower-body injury with 10:31 remaining in the second period. He had 10:26 of ice time in his first game of the season before he was hit hard into the boards. Tourigny did not have an update on him. … Coyotes forward Jason Zucker also went to the locker room at 13:36 of the third period after blocking a shot from Alex Pietrangelo. He returned for two shifts. “He blocked a shot and I saw it, but he was smiling at the end of the game,” Tourigny said. “The win healed a lot of stuff.”