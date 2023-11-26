Ingram makes 34 saves, Coyotes shut out Golden Knights

“I saw everything today, which is huge in this league,” Ingram said. “If you’re going to see it, most of the time you’re going to stop it. They did a good job at boxing guys out and blocking pucks I didn’t see.”

Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse scored for Arizona (9-9-2), which ended a three-game losing streak.

“We were urgent and focused all night long,” Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. “That’s what we’re capable of. I’m not saying we’re going to play 82 like that. But with the mindset we have, we need to copy and paste.”

Logan Thompson made 16 saves for Vegas (14-5-2), which has been shut out in two of its past three games.

“We didn’t finish well obviously early on. We had some good looks,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Opportunities in power play, we were casual. Didn’t execute well enough where we could have helped ourselves offensively. Right now, we’re not scoring 5-on-5, so power play could help you build some momentum.”