Reinhart extends point streak to 11, Panthers cruise past Coyotes

Reinhart has 16 points (12 goals, four assists) during the streak, and 17 goals in his past 15 games.

Matthew Tkachuk had two goals and an assist, Anton Lundell had a goal and an assist, and Carter Verhaeghe had three assists for the Panthers (29-14-4), who ended a four-game home losing streak. Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves.

“There has been a lot of offense and a lot of guys pitching in,” Tkachuk said. “We have a very deep team, and our team relies on that depth. I am proud of everyone’s effort. We had a lot from a lot of lines. Hopefully we can keep this rolling.”

Paul Maurice coached his 1,813th game, passing Barry Trotz for second in NHL history. Scotty Bowman is first with 2,141.

“When you get to that number, it means you had a lot of other numbers. Those ones did not really resonate a whole lot,” Maurice said. “For whatever reason, today’s did. I worked with a lot of great people, and that’s a lot of games my family has had to grind through as much as me and everyone else. Pro sports is a wonderful place to work, but not a very forgiving place. To get to that number, I would say it’s special to me. I felt it this morning for the first time.”

Dylan Guenther had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes (23-20-3), who had won two in a row. Karel Vejmelka made 37 saves.

“I don’t know what to say, really,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said. “There is no real right side to our performance. We were not connected, not urgent enough, our execution was not there, our passing and our shooting was not there. It’s an off night. One of those nights.”

Tkachuk gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 1:53 of the first period. He won a puck battle along the right boards with J.J. Moser, turned and scored over the left shoulder of Vejmelka.