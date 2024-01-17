Sharangovich, Flames rally past Coyotes in OT

Sharangovich shot short side over Connor Ingram's shoulder from the left circle after Arizona was assessed a minor penalty for too many men.

Prior to the goal, Dan Vladar made a glove save on Logan Cooley's breakaway attempt at 2:34.

Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist for the Flames (21-18-5), who have won four in a row for the first time this season. Vladar made 25 saves.

Sean Durzi had a goal and an assist, and Ingram made 30 saves for the Coyotes (21-18-3), who are 2-5-0 in January.

Blake Coleman scored for Calgary to cut the lead to 2-1 at 8:54 of the third period, sliding a shot past the right pad of Ingram from the edge of the crease.

Kadri then tied it 2-2 at 9:57 when he converted a one-handed cross-crease pass from Martin Pospisil.

Durzi put Arizona ahead 1-0 at 8:22 of the second period with a slap shot from the point that knuckled past Vladar's glove.

Cooley gave the Coyotes a 2-0 lead at 6:37 of the third period by tapping in a backdoor pass from Durzi.