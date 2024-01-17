Kuemper makes 24 saves, Capitals shut out Ducks

It was Kuemper’s first shutout of the season. He made 12 saves in the third period.

Tom Wilson also scored for the Capitals (21-15-6), who played their third straight without Alex Ovechkin because of a lower-body injury.

John Gibson made 26 saves for the Ducks (15-28-1), who have lost three of their past four games. Anaheim was playing the second of a back-to-back after a 5-4 overtime win at the Florida Panthers on Monday.

Bear, who signed a two-year contract with Washington on Dec. 28, made it 1-0 at 19:22 of the first period. Nick Jensen’s shot deflected off T.J. Oshie, and Bear controlled the puck before scoring over a diving Gibson.

It was Bear’s first goal since Jan. 15, 2023, which came with the Vancouver Canucks against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Kuemper made a pad save against Alex Killorn during 6-on-5 play with 2:37 left in the third to preserve the shutout, and Wilson scored an empty-net goal at 19:02 for the 2-0 final.