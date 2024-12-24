Hertl has goal, assist, Golden Knights top Ducks

Hill makes 31 saves for Vegas, which has won 8 of 9

Ducks at Golden Knights | Recap

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGASTomas Hertl scored the go-ahead goal at 9:36 of the third period for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 3-1 victory against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.

Hertl received a pass from Jack Eichel and then backhanded the puck into an open net.

Hertl and Keegan Kolesar each had a goal and an assist for Vegas (23-8-3), which has won four in a row and eight of its last nine. Adin Hill made 31 saves.

Mason McTavish scored for Anaheim (13-16-4), which was playing the second game of a back-to-back after defeating the Utah Hockey Club 5-4 in a shootout on Sunday.

Anaheim goalie John Gibson came out of the game at 17:32 of the first period after Tanner Laczynski’s stick caught him in the eye. He made 11 saves. Lukas Dostal made 19 saves in relief.

Tanner Pearson scored a shorthanded goal at 19:19 of the first period to make it 1-0 after McTavish turned the puck over in his defensive zone.

McTavish tied the game 1-1 at 1:13 of the third period, finishing a Radko Gudas pass on the rush.

Kolesar scored at 15:50, one-timing a William Karlsson pass at the far post.

Anaheim forward Brock McGinn left the game at 17:38 of the first period.

