Ducks at Penguins projected lineups

DUCKS (4-4-1) at PENGUINS (3-7-1)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN-PIT, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Robby Fabbri -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Cutter Gauthier -- Trevor Zegras -- Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brock McGinn

Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger

Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

James Reimer

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Brett Leason, Tristan Luneau

Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy)

Penguins projected lineup

Evgeni Malkin -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen

Michael Bunting -- Cody Glass -- Noel Acciari

Kevin Hayes -- Blake Lizotte -- Anthony Beauvillier

Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Jack St. Ivany

Alex Nedeljkovic

Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Jesse Puljujarvi

Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery)

Status report

Lizotte will be a game-time decision and could make his Penguins debut; he has not played since sustaining a concussion in a preseason game Sept. 29.