Ducks at Penguins projected lineups

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (4-4-1) at PENGUINS (3-7-1)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN-PIT, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Robby Fabbri -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Cutter Gauthier -- Trevor Zegras -- Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brock McGinn

Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger

Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

James Reimer

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Brett Leason, Tristan Luneau

Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy)

Penguins projected lineup

Evgeni Malkin -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen

Michael Bunting -- Cody Glass -- Noel Acciari

Kevin Hayes -- Blake Lizotte -- Anthony Beauvillier

Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Jack St. Ivany

Alex Nedeljkovic

Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Jesse Puljujarvi

Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery)

Status report

Lizotte will be a game-time decision and could make his Penguins debut; he has not played since sustaining a concussion in a preseason game Sept. 29.

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Hintz, Reinhart show off golden domes for Stars, Panthers in Finland

NHL Buzz: Andersen out week to week for Hurricanes

Liljegren traded to Sharks by Maple Leafs for Benning, picks

NHL On Tap: Capitals host Canadiens with Ovechkin in pursuit of NHL goal-scoring record

Avalanche forward Stienburg to have Player Safety hearing for actions in game against Lightning

Global Series blog: Esa Lindell

Markstrom makes 20 saves, Devils shut out Canucks

Kopitar gets 800th career assist in Kings win against Golden Knights

Sergachev has 3 points, Utah Hockey Club defeats Flames

Super 16: Stars, Panthers move up Super 16 ahead of Global Series Finland

Kucherov, Lightning cruise past Avalanche for 3rd straight win

Kings fans celebrate Dodgers' World Series win in stands

Connor’s goal, 2 assists help Jets rebound, defeat Red Wings

AHL notebook: Askarov, Levshunov among top Western Conference prospects