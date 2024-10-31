Ducks at Penguins projected lineups

DUCKS (4-4-1) at PENGUINS (3-7-1)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN-PIT, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Robby Fabbri -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome
Cutter Gauthier -- Trevor Zegras -- Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brock McGinn
Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger
Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Lukas Dostal
James Reimer
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Brett Leason, Tristan Luneau
Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy)
Penguins projected lineup
Evgeni Malkin -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell
Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen
Michael Bunting -- Cody Glass -- Noel Acciari
Kevin Hayes -- Blake Lizotte -- Anthony Beauvillier
Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Jack St. Ivany
Alex Nedeljkovic
Joel Blomqvist
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Jesse Puljujarvi
Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery)
Status report
Lizotte will be a game-time decision and could make his Penguins debut; he has not played since sustaining a concussion in a preseason game Sept. 29.