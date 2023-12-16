NEW YORK -- Chris Kreider scored twice to move into third place on the New York Rangers goals list in a 5-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Madison Square Garden on Friday.
Kreider's 2 goals spark Rangers in win against Ducks
Moves into 3rd on team list, Edstrom scores for New York in NHL debut
Kreider tied Adam Graves for third with his 280th goal in the first period. It was also his 500th NHL point, all with New York. He passed Graves in the second period, scoring his 100th power-play goal, tied with Graves for fourth in Rangers history.
"I love Adam Graves, but it's hard to talk about it right now postgame, especially with another game tomorrow," Kreider said. "I'm happy with the result tonight and we'll try to go get a win in Boston tomorrow."
Rod Gilbert has the most goals in team history (406). Jean Ratelle is second (336). Kreider is behind Camille Henry (116), Gilbert (108) and Brian Leetch (106) for most power-play goals.
"It's cool, especially with an organization like the Rangers,” New York center Mika Zibanejad said, “Original Six team, all the legends, the big names that have played here, and he's getting up there with those records. That's pretty cool. Just the fact that he's been here his whole career and be able to do what he's done is impressive. I'm super proud. Whenever he hangs them up he's going to be able to do enjoy it. Right now he's so professional so he's just thinking about the next game."
Jonathan Quick made 28 saves to improve to 9-0-1 this season for the Rangers (20-7-1), who became the second team to reach 20 wins this season, after the Vegas Golden Knights.
Adam Edstrom scored in his NHL debut, Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, and Adam Fox and Artemi Panarin each had two assists.
The Rangers had lost three of their previous four games in regulation, allowing at least four goals in each loss, including 7-3 to the Toronto Maple Leafs at home Tuesday.
"I think we've responded well after losses or after games we haven't been happy with, and we do that tonight again," Zibanejad said. "I think we've just got to make sure we're not just satisfied with the response today. We want to keep this going."
Brett Leason scored, and Lukas Dostal made 34 saves for the Ducks (10-19-0), who lost their fifth straight game and have lost 13 of 14 since Nov. 15.
"Frustration, trying not to let it get to that," Anaheim forward Troy Terry said. "It feels like a similar story. We get into penalty trouble or whatever the case is, and when the game ends you feel like you generated a lot and played pretty even 5-on-5. It's hard to continue doing it."
The Ducks gave the Rangers' six power-play opportunities; they scored on two. Anaheim is the most penalized team in the NHL with 406 penalty minutes in 29 games, an average of 14:00 per game, and has been short-handed a League-high 129 times.
"I thought we played hard and then we get into penalty trouble again, and then it's bingo ball, who's going to get the next penalty," Ducks coach Greg Cronin said. "It's unfortunate. It's a 2-1 game and then we take some penalties and before you know it it's 4-1."
Leason gave Anaheim a 1-0 lead at 13:30 of first period, scoring with a low shot from between the circles.
Kreider tied it 1-1 at 17:06. Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe poked the puck loose in the right face-off circle, and Kreider came off the wall, skated onto it and quickly shot it past Dostal.
Vesey gave New York a 2-1 lead at 11:45 of the second period with a shot from the left circle off a pass from Fox out of the right circle.
Kreider's power-play goal made it 3-1 at 16:19. From the side of the right post, he angled his stick blade and redirected Panarin's pass from the point.
"It's an impressive play," Zibanejad said. "I would say the angle is the most difficult one to try to get it by. It's not like he's done it once or twice where it's kind of just bouncing in or a lucky bounce. Like everything else that he does, he works on it every day. There's no luck involved in his game."
Zibanejad pushed it to 4-1 with a power-play goal at 15:26 of the third period, scoring on a one-timer from the top of the left circle.
Edstrom scored at 19:57 for the 5-1 final.
"Amazing," Edstrom said of scoring in the NHL. "I can't really understand it at this point. I kind of blacked out when I scored. I think I went up to the boards. Special feeling."
NOTES: Edstrom was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League shortly before the game. He didn't know he was going to play until after warmups, when forward Nick Bonino told him. Bonino, who took all the reps as the third-line center in warmups while Edstrom took none, sat out because he wasn't feeling well. … Vesey's goal was his team-leading fourth game-winner this season. Of his 90 NHL goals, 27 have been game-winners. … Panarin extended his season-opening home point streak to 13 games (21 points; seven goals, 14 assists). … Kreider has 501 points (281 goals, 220 assists) in 761 NHL games.