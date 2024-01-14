Ducks at Panthers

DUCKS (14-27-1) at PANTHERS (27-13-2)

1 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, BSFL

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Mason McTavish -- Frank Vatrano

Ryan Strome -- Adam Henrique -- Troy Terry

Brett Leason -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brock McGinn

Bo Groulx -- Sam Carrick -- Jakob Silfverberg

Urho Vaakanainen -- Cam Fowler

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Robert Hagg -- Ilya Lyubushkin

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Gustav Lindstrom

Injured: Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Pavel Mintyukov (separated shoulder) Leo Carlsson (right knee), Max Jones (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Ryan Lomberg

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Will Lockwood

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Steven Lorentz

Injured: Nick Cousins (concussion), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)

Status report

Neither team had a morning skate Monday but the Ducks are expected to start Gibson. He is 3-7-3 all-time against the Panthers. … Florida coach Paul Maurice said Stolarz will start for the second time in four games. … Kulikov, a defenseman, missed practice on Sunday and is not expected to play. Mahura, a third-round pick of the Ducks in 2016, would play his first game since Dec. 16. Mahura played in all 82 games with Florida last season after being claimed off waivers from Anaheim.