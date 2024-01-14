Ducks at Panthers

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (14-27-1) at PANTHERS (27-13-2) 

1 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, BSFL 

Ducks projected lineup 

Alex Killorn -- Mason McTavish -- Frank Vatrano 

Ryan Strome -- Adam Henrique -- Troy Terry 

Brett Leason -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brock McGinn 

Bo Groulx -- Sam Carrick -- Jakob Silfverberg 

Urho Vaakanainen -- Cam Fowler 

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas 

Robert Hagg -- Ilya Lyubushkin 

John Gibson 

Lukas Dostal 

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Gustav Lindstrom

Injured: Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Pavel Mintyukov (separated shoulder) Leo Carlsson (right knee), Max Jones (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup 

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart 

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk 

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Ryan Lomberg 

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Will Lockwood 

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad 

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour 

Josh Mahura -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson 

Anthony Stolarz 

Sergei Bobrovsky 

Scratched: Steven Lorentz

Injured: Nick Cousins (concussion), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)

Status report 

Neither team had a morning skate Monday but the Ducks are expected to start Gibson. He is 3-7-3 all-time against the Panthers. … Florida coach Paul Maurice said Stolarz will start for the second time in four games. … Kulikov, a defenseman, missed practice on Sunday and is not expected to play. Mahura, a third-round pick of the Ducks in 2016, would play his first game since Dec. 16. Mahura played in all 82 games with Florida last season after being claimed off waivers from Anaheim.

Latest News

NHL buzz news and notes January 14

NHL Buzz: Ovechkin misses 2nd straight game with lower-body injury
Washington Capitals New York Rangers game recap January 14

Shesterkin makes 24 saves, Rangers hold off Capitals to end 4-game skid
Final two 2024 All-Star Skills participants debated by NHL writers

Final 2024 All-Star Skills participants debated by NHL.com
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL On Tap news and notes January 14

NHL On Tap: Kane getting it done for Red Wings, will visit Maple Leafs
NHL betting odds for January 14 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 14
Bowness Laviolette Montgomery Tocchet named 2024 NHL All Star game coaches

Bowness, Laviolette, Montgomery, Tocchet named NHL All-Star Game coaches
New York Rangers Kaapo Kakko playing status 

Kakko returns for Rangers against Capitals after missing 21 games with lower-body injury
Makar MacKinnon pumped for new look All-Star Skills event

Makar, MacKinnon ready to battle All-Stars in new-look All-Star Skills event 
NHL 2nd half of season storylines 

All-Star Weekend, Stadium Series, Trade Deadline highlight 2nd half of season
NHL Morning Skate for January 14

NHL Morning Skate for January 14
Calgary Flames Vegas Golden Knights game recap January 13

Coleman, Markstrom lift Flames past Golden Knights
Arizona Coyotes Minnesota Wild game recap January 13

Ingram makes 38 saves for 5th shutout, Coyotes defeat Wild
Boston Bruins St. Louis Blues game recap January 13

McAvoy, Bruins defeat Blues in OT, extend point streak to 5
Edmonton Oilers Montreal Canadiens game recap January 13

Oilers defeat Canadiens in OT, set team record with 10th win in row
Dallas Stars Chicago Blackhawks game recap January 13

Stars score 3 in 3rd, rally past Blackhawks
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
All-American Game to showcase top U.S. prospects for 2024 NHL Draft

All-American Game to showcase top U.S. prospects for 2024 NHL Draft