Ducks at Panthers

DUCKS (14-27-1) at PANTHERS (27-13-2)
1 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, BSFL
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Mason McTavish -- Frank Vatrano
Ryan Strome -- Adam Henrique -- Troy Terry
Brett Leason -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brock McGinn
Bo Groulx -- Sam Carrick -- Jakob Silfverberg
Urho Vaakanainen -- Cam Fowler
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Robert Hagg -- Ilya Lyubushkin
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Ross Johnston, Gustav Lindstrom
Injured: Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Pavel Mintyukov (separated shoulder) Leo Carlsson (right knee), Max Jones (upper body)
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Ryan Lomberg
Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Will Lockwood
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Anthony Stolarz
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Steven Lorentz
Injured: Nick Cousins (concussion), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)
Status report
Neither team had a morning skate Monday but the Ducks are expected to start Gibson. He is 3-7-3 all-time against the Panthers. … Florida coach Paul Maurice said Stolarz will start for the second time in four games. … Kulikov, a defenseman, missed practice on Sunday and is not expected to play. Mahura, a third-round pick of the Ducks in 2016, would play his first game since Dec. 16. Mahura played in all 82 games with Florida last season after being claimed off waivers from Anaheim.