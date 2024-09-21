The Lightning Launch Big News for the 2024-25 Season

When the Lightning face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on September 24th, they’ll drop the puck on season ticket holder history.

6,000 names of ‘Bolt for Life’ members, partners and suite holders have now been frozen into the Bolt at center ice—a first-of-its-kind fan initiative and a tribute to the team’s key supporters. On Friday, many of those names packed the house at AMALIE Arena for the team’s official Lightning Launch 2024 event. But that was only the start of the evening.

It was a Hollywood premiere-worthy presentation for a stacked lineup of announcements and new initiatives for the 2024-25 season. New Bolts took the spotlight. New jersey partners were revealed. All of which was led by some of the Lightning’s biggest names. Here are our biggest takeaways from Friday’s slew of big news for Bolts fans.