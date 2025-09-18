The FourCheck: Check the spelling, media day and a motivated Tampa Bay

2. Lightning leaders continue belief

Much of Tampa Bay’s roster remains in place from the 2024-25 team, one which finished eighth in the NHL regular season standings while ranking top five in both goals for (316, first) and goals against (216, fourth) across the NHL.

The Lightning maintain their belief in one another, and that stems from the very tip-top of the organization.

“At the end of last season, goals against, goals for, power play, PK, goal differential, 5-on-5 play, we checked a lot of boxes,” BriseBois said Wednesday. “We still went out and tried to do even better. Tried to improve the roster at the deadline, tried to improve the roster this offseason. So you're always looking to improve your roster. I think what’s exciting for us now is some of that growth might be internal. It might be organic. We have some young players that are going to be pushing to play a bigger role, I think, and it'll be exciting to see if they're able to do that and how quickly they'll be able to do that.”

The team’s on-ice product figures to be strong once again, as the Lightning will seek to expand their playoff streak to nine straight seasons—a run that currently ties Colorado for the second-longest active stretch in the NHL (Toronto, nine).

"We look at what we did during the regular season and it shows that we're good enough,” Lightning captain Victor Hedman said of breaking through the first round of the postseason. "For us, it's all about stepping out of our comfort zone and getting back to what we know works. We've just got to do it for 82 games and then hopefully a lot longer into the summer. It's up to us, and it's up to me and everyone to step out of their comfort zone and get ready for another great year."

Multiple players on Wednesday said their hunger to win another Stanley Cup persists, and it showed on Wednesday.

After falling to the eventual Stanley Cup champion in each of the past two seasons, the Lightning cited consistency as the way to make them the lone team standing when Lord Stanley is handed out.

When asked about having the NHL’s fifth-best power play last regular season, leading scorer Nikita Kucherov was quick to point out that the team didn’t see that same special teams success in the postseason—Tampa Bay scored on two of its 18 power play chances (11.1%) in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He said he took the lack of postseason power play success “personally”.

“That’s something that you hate to see, and you're just hungry to go back on the ice and work on things and know why that didn't work,” he said. “So you go out there and work on the game, and hopefully you find solutions for next year and be better.”

Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished second in voting for the 2025 Vezina Trophy, the award given annually to the NHL’s best goalie. Much of his offseason was dedicated to flexibility and body maintenance, as the 31-year-old netminder joked he is getting too old for squats.

Like Kucherov, Vasilevskiy also hopes the Lightning can qualify for the playoffs again this year. But this time, he wants to help bring a more consistent effort as a team.

“Consistency is the main factor here. I thought the regular seasons over the last few years were pretty all right, but the playoffs were just a different story,” Vasilevskiy said. “I mean, obviously it didn't help that we played the Stanley Cup champions two times in a row, but if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best.”

The goalie believes in the team, as does McDonagh:

“Usually the most consistent team finds a way to finish it and get the job done and win. So that's what we'll try to do again, is just be a little more consistent, be a little sharper in situations,” McDonagh said. “There's no reason to not have a ton of confidence and a ton of belief in this group. All you can control is having a good camp, having a good start to the season and try to carry that momentum all the way.”

Their captain agreed, too.

“Game one against Ottawa is just as important against game 75. You put yourself up for success by playing well throughout the whole year,” Hedman said. "Divisional games are super important, but those other games too, you can't take for granted…there’s a lot of up and coming teams with a lot of good players….it’s up to everyone in our room to take that next step and keep playing the way we know we can play."

For the few players preparing for their inaugural Lightning seasons, we hope they feel the same.

Plenty of players and professionals who get their first look at Lightning hockey speak about a first-class experience and how much they learn, even if that experience is for a limited time.

Which leads me to….