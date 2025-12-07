Recap: Islanders 2, Lightning 0

A late power-play goal for the New York Islanders sealed the fate of the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.
Tampa Bay lost 2-0 to the Islanders and is now 16-10-2 this season.
Islanders forward Calum Ritche scored on a between-the-legs shot near the goal line during a power play in the third period, and the visitors added an empty-netter.
Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson made 17 saves, while Ilya Sorokin had 31 for the visitors.
Scoring summary
First period
None.
Shots on goal: TBL 9, NYI 4
Second period
None.
Shots on goal: TBL 12, NYI 8
Third period
NYI 1, TBL 0
12:46 Calum Ritchie (3) - Anders Lee, Tony DeAngelo - PP
The Islanders got the game’s first goal late on the power play when forward Calum Ritche scored on a between-the-legs shot from the goal line.
NYI 2, TBL 0
19:58 Casey Cizikas (3) - Unassisted - EN
Casey Cizikas scored an empty-net goal in the game's final seconds.
Total shots: TBL 31, NYI 19