The best of what we learned from the new Bolts’ Twitter AMAs

We’re officially 32 days out from the Lightning’s Opening Night matchup with the Nashville Predators.

And while the Bolts’ usual, decorated core of elite skaters with boat parade experience is back, there are a few new faces you’ll likely see come October 10.

Josh Archibald, Luke Glendening, Calvin de Haan and Conor Sheary each bring a new set of skills and strengths that GM Julien BriseBois believes will fit right in with the Lightning way.

But what are the new signings like off the ice? If history has taught us anything, it’s that Locker Room Vibes can play a crucial role when it comes to making a deep playoff run. Something the Bolts no doubt have their sights on for the 2023-24 season.

Luckily, the fine folks over at Tampa Bay Lightning X spent the past few weeks providing a forum for fans to ask the new guys anything—a good old-fashioned #AMA—and they delivered. Here’s the best of what we learned from four rounds of AMAs.

Conor Sheary grew up watching Steven Stamkos and Dumb and Dumber, just like the rest of us