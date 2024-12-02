The best deals on Bolts gear for Cyber Monday

Your best chance to save big on Lightning merch this holiday season

flash sale cyber header
By Thompson Brandes
@ThompsonBrandes TampaBayLightning.com

The gear experts at Tampa Bay Sports have once again put together a dynamite sale for Bolts fans. This time in adherence to America’s warmest pastime:

Cyber Monday.

If there was ever a time to snag some discounted holiday cheer for that beloved Lightning fan in your life, this is it.

In the spirit of things, we dropped a spotlight on a few of the shop's favorite pieces down below. But you can find the entire sale collection right in here. Now, on to becoming a sleeker, smarter gift-giver in 3-7 business days this holiday season.

scrum t inline

Tampa Bay Lightning '47 Blue Primary Logo Scrum Tee, $39.99 $20.00

The classic Bolts blue scrum tee for the price of that old wrinkled $20 you found in the laundry.

paul jersey t inline

Men's Tampa Bay Lightning Third Jersey Nick Paul Name and Number Tee, $39.99 $20.00

When it comes to the markdown, Nick Paul’s jersey number says it all.

fleece hoodie inline

Men's Tampa Bay Lightning adidas Fleece Pullover Hoodie, $79.99 $27.50

Top-level adidas quality for the hoodie enthusiast in your life

zip up jacket inline

Men's Tampa Bay Lightning adidas Tiro 3-Stripe Full Zip, $89.99 $27.50

Your next round of 18 just got a lot more handsome and cost efficient.

bolts pajamas inline

Men's Tampa Bay Lightning Allover Logo Two-tone Flagship Lounge Pants, $39.99 $17.50

These holiday morning PJs just flipped on Get Up with a warm cup of coffee.

bolts sundress inline

Women's Tampa Bay Lightning Hula Sun Dress, $69.99 $25.00

25 dollars? Hula-la.

womens hoodie inline

Women's Tampa Bay Lightning Authentic Pro Locker Room Fleece Pullover Hoody, $99.99 $35.00

Evening jogs, Target runs—this pullover does it all for the price of an Outback dinner.

jenga blocks inline

Tampa Bay Lightning Jenga Wood Blocks Tumble Tower, $29.99 $7.50

This tumble tower just won the stocking stuffer Stanley Cup.

luggage tag inline

Tampa Bay Lightning PVC Shoulder Patch Luggage Tag, $14.99 $5.00

Where you go, so do the Bolts.

cream puff slipper inline

Tampa Bay Lightning Cream Puff Slipper, $45.99 $15.00

Behold, the holy grail of holiday slippers.

floral towel inline

Tampa Bay Lightning Floral 30x60 Beach Towel, $29.99 $12.50

Useful year-round in these parts.

wall clock inline

Tampa Bay Lightning Wall Clock, $44.99 $17.50

Because it’s never a bad time for the Bolts. (Or a new wall clock.)

